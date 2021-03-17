This means almost half of the adult population (26.5 million) have now had either the Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

Figures published on Wednesday show a total of 25,273,226 people have been vaccinated as of March 16, while 1,759,445 people have also had their second dose.

Getty The milestone means almost half of the adults in the UK have received their first dose of the vaccine (file picture)

Prime minister Boris Johnson said: “This latest milestone is an incredible achievement – representing 25 million reasons to be confident for the future as we cautiously reopen society.

“Thank you once again to the brilliant NHS, scientists, armed forces, volunteers, and all those who’ve helped our rollout.”

Health secretary Matt Hancock added: “This is an extraordinary feat, coming exactly 100 days after Margaret Keenan received the first authorised jab in the whole world.

“It has been a national mission, one of the one of the biggest logistical exercises since the war and I’d like to thank everyone who played their part, including every NHS vaccinator, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and the armed forces for their crucial role in every corner of the UK.

“We’re ahead of schedule to offer a first dose to all in these groups by the 15 April and I urge everybody eligible to come forward.”

The rollout is continuing at pace and the UK is on track to achieve the prime minister’s target of offering the first dose of the vaccine to all over-50s by April 15, as well as all adults by the end of July.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “Vaccines are the best way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this terrible virus and the UK vaccination programme is going from strength to strength.

“This is an incredible milestone and moves us one step closer to safely seeing our friends and family again.

“The vaccination programme will continue to expand over the coming weeks and more people will receive their second doses.”