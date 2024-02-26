Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
I give up on lint rollers. there is nothing embarrassing about having pet hair on your clothing. Oh your pet likes to snuggle you? how shameful to love and be loved— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) February 20, 2024
February 19, 2024
when Linus was just a baby we took the bus to his first vet appointment and I didn't realize he was doing this until these ladies behind me started cracking up lol pic.twitter.com/Pz7zWjN9F3— worst case Ontario𓅃🇵🇸 (@susanbutworse) February 20, 2024
My dog: I lost my toy under the couch.— Not Today Eric (@NotTodayEric) February 20, 2024
Me: pic.twitter.com/IIQiwNasSW
sometimes i see a very small dog and i think “what a disaster” but sometimes i see a very small dog and think “there goes god’s most beloved creation”— keegan (@FranziaMom) February 22, 2024
The best boat horn.. 😂🔊 pic.twitter.com/bx9bex5xrE— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 20, 2024
bet he's never held a power tool in his life. poser. pic.twitter.com/uBSxl8BJQK— via (@atrophicbtrfly) February 17, 2024
*feeding 2 stray dogs spaghetti*— Borey (@GoToBedRory) February 18, 2024
WTF KISS ALREADY
February 21, 2024
My black & white cat is NOT a tuxedo. He has the coloring of an orca.— marge (@mags_mclaugh) February 22, 2024
Deeper than he thought! Snowfall! 😄pic.twitter.com/ri7QmMZJVC— Figen (@TheFigen_) February 20, 2024
genuine lol pic.twitter.com/W8s6XtAzuY— noelle (@tumblebrutus_) February 17, 2024
Pain au chocolat https://t.co/Jsj8IuXi9P— thot choc (@shreyabasu003) February 23, 2024
When I try to howl or bark to see what my dog will do, he looks at me like I’m bastardizing the language of his people.— Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) February 23, 2024
How? 😂 pic.twitter.com/y2TmNoQMlN— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 22, 2024
I love being a cat owner. They’re such easy pets to- STOP ATTACKING THE CURTAINS! QUIT EATING THE PLASTIC BAG YOU ALMOST DIED LAST TIME- but like I was saying very low maintenance pets— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) February 17, 2024
question: my dog is OBSESSED with his lamb chop toy. he literally puts it in front of the door on our way out so it can be the first thing he sees when we get back. He hugs it constantly. He won't go anywhere in the house without it. Does he think it's his child? His mom? ?? pic.twitter.com/obg9wiVMOA— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) February 19, 2024
love when a dog has a stupid name. what do you mean this idiot answers to Typewriter— soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) February 20, 2024
pov: you are trying to be in your bathroom for even two minutes with the door closed but you have cats pic.twitter.com/Gncvc8MsAQ— latke (@latkedelrey) February 21, 2024
Coyote Ugly but with dogs on the bar and you're allowed to pet them— Kat (@ollkorrect0) February 23, 2024
This is Kirby. He doesn't pay attention to words. Just vibes. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/Zc0mm4eT3N— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) February 19, 2024
It’s stupid that we can’t put pets on our health insurance.— Kelly (@kelly__le) February 22, 2024
This is my child.
this cat wants me to believe she hasn't been fed all day but she doesn't know i can talk to my wife on the phone to find out pic.twitter.com/hvtg8eTdWy— flglmn (@flglmn) February 22, 2024
"Are you or anyone in your household a member of a union?"— Natalie Jackson (@nataliemj10) February 17, 2024
::looks at my two cats colluding to bug me for dinner::
"Not sure"
Tâf’s doggy sleep-away camp messaged us like “we’re not entirely sure how she got on the table” and we had to be like yeah she does that pic.twitter.com/mRIMkSOKkY— madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) February 21, 2024
“Your presentation is in 5 minutes.”— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) February 23, 2024
“Thanks, Margaret.”
“I put out some donuts and milk.”
“That’s great, thank you.”
“I also set up the projector.”
“You’re the best.”
“Can I get you anything else?”
“I’ll need my laser pointer.”
“Are you sure that’s a good idea?” pic.twitter.com/DImsus57q7