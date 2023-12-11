30 Festive-Themed Baby Names For Winter Babies

Fly View Productions via Getty Images If you're looking for a seasonal name, this list might inspire you.

When it comes to choosing baby names, some parents can’t resist a theme. From flowers to foods to musical artists, countless subjects offer ample naming inspiration.

Around this time of year, you might also find some name ideas in the charm of the holidays. Think “Holly” and “Ivy” decor and that famous reindeer “Rudolph.” I even know a woman whose parents strongly considered naming her “Chrissy Eve” because she was born on Dec. 24.

Advertisement

These choices don’t always have to be quite so literal, however. Below, you’ll find a list of seasonally themed names, along with the number of babies given each name in 2022.

Whether you’re expecting a December baby or just want to bring a little holiday magic to your name choice regardless of due date, we hope this list can spark some ideas.

Girls

Noelle (1,382)

Holly (688)

Eve (546)

Carol (80)

Ivy (4,772)

Winter (1,048)

Jovie (395)

Joy (677)

Gloria (464)

Silver (39)

Bell (8)

Snow (53)

Star (94)

Emmanuelle (35)

Holiday (16)

Boys

Balthazar (12)

Rudolph (30)

Kris (34)

Klaus (84)

Gabriel (7,186)

Emmanuel (2,200)

Jack (8,889)

Garland (16)

Judah (2,062)

Nicholas (3,623)

Casper (175)

Cole (2,611)

Angel (5,065)

Noel (738)