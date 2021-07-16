Parents

30 Tweets About The Funny Names Kids Have For Things

"My daughter calls deodorant 'arm makeup'. You're welcome."

If you’re looking for some truly creative takes on the English language, look to the children in your life.

Many parents tweet about their kids’ funny malapropisms and interesting turns of phrase ― which are often arguably superior to the correct terms. We’ve rounded up 30 funny tweets about what children call things. Enjoy!

ChildrenTwitterhow to raise a kidfunny tweets