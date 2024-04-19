Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
just learned that they put your last name on a pet’s prescription which means there are pharmacists out there who went to school for years just to dispense Zoloft to a Meatball Williams— thomas 🍌 (@perfectsweeties) April 15, 2024
local fucking idiot chases skunk at 6:30 am, deals with consequences for first time in life pic.twitter.com/rSYZUC7B91— Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) April 14, 2024
giving our cats their own designated goblet to drink from was the best decision ever bc they still think they are drinking from a forbidden human cup (their fav hobby) so they dont Actually steal from our real cups anymore. it is also sooo cute seeing cats sip from little goblets— bug girl (@buggirl) April 15, 2024
*wife from the next room*— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) April 18, 2024
"I hope you haven't spent all your months wages on something expensive and unnecessary again"
Me: pic.twitter.com/uDXGCbScZ7
Sorry I’m late my dog laid his head on me.— Not Today Eric (@NotTodayEric) April 16, 2024
Found this screenshot in my camera roll from Istanbul in Geoguessr with “dog” written on it but couldn’t remember why I’d saved it so went to check on Google Earth and it was because of this big fat pooch pic.twitter.com/5H0sWUgDzA— Tom 𓂆 (@mmoomism) April 15, 2024
When a dog picks you out of a group to hang out with and their owner's like "he really likes you" and you're all “no he probably just smells my dog" but on the inside you're screaming IT'S BECAUSE I AM THE CHOSEN ONE— Jonathan Edward Durham (@thisone0verhere) April 19, 2024
Things I’ve had to say to Reg so far this morning:— Dr Fi Bowler (@FionaBowler) April 17, 2024
- that curry is not for you
- get out of the washing machine
- get off of the washing machine
- don’t lick the toolbox
- that one is your destruction shoe
- seriously, stop licking the toolbox
It’s half past eight. pic.twitter.com/aFPG67IW1M
Absolutely cannot be arsed with pub/kid/dog discourse but I do feel strongly that more pubs should have a large tabby cat that sleeps on the bar and opens one eye with disdain as you approach.— Tortured Potatoes Deparment (@DismalChips) April 16, 2024
Big deal. I have conversations with my cat every day. https://t.co/ZGCWCqx85F— Christopher Ingraham🦗 (@_cingraham) April 15, 2024
The face of porch package thieves when they realize they're trying to speedy-steal 50 pounds of cat litter.— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) April 17, 2024
Waiting for the USPS worker to come see how cute I’m being pic.twitter.com/SXpwvOLtmI— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) April 16, 2024
Science: Domesticated dogs are most closely related to gray wolves.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) April 17, 2024
My dog: I won't eat this kibble because it is slightly damp.
this is how i've felt every day of my life https://t.co/otPCEPftAk— derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 15, 2024
Thought some notification had come in on my husband’s phone but turned out it was the cat snoring.— Late to the party Laura (@ericamorecambe) April 17, 2024
«Well, about your cat... There's good news and bad news...» pic.twitter.com/7b9tKRb6QS— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 16, 2024
My dog will ignore half a dozen food wrappers littered along our walk route but if we come across a single empty, crumpled up, soggy cigarette pack, it's suddenly the only thing he's EVER wanted— Helleanor Rigby (@Mom_Overboard) April 17, 2024
his name is tomato soup ❤️❤️ https://t.co/yBI2OgHLXe pic.twitter.com/mICSBFMuxf— Kristin Merrilees (@kristnmerrilees) April 16, 2024
gym crush update: we swapped numbers…— Dr Luís Costa 🐈⬛ (@captainiberia) April 17, 2024
…so i can catsit his and his partner’s cat
this is a white guy from money who works in advertising & lives in the west village, bc that's where the girls he's attracted to are, even tho he has a girlfriend & together they have a semi large number of followers posting pedestrian day-in-the-life videos. his name is tyler. https://t.co/ALVZZhp34f— David Mack (@davidmackau) April 17, 2024
while we're away our 13 year old dog, ivan, is staying with my 84 year old mother-in-law. we'll see which one survives.— pete griffin (@PeteGGriffin) April 17, 2024
Not sure how this has happened. Outside cat is ours. Inside cat is not. pic.twitter.com/gwrsH9O3QT— Laura Pearson (@LauraPAuthor) April 17, 2024
Adopting a cat is so weird like im just going to pick up some pasta, eggs, and my best friend of the next 20 years— Myka Fox (@MykaFox) April 18, 2024
pov i am lay on you and purr pic.twitter.com/ENITE38K9o— Sprout (@LittleSprout27) April 17, 2024
sometimes, you’re ruby pic.twitter.com/8LKvjUGegh— 💀 (@free__shrugs) April 17, 2024
this fucking insane picture my dad took pic.twitter.com/67jNMgiOdz— edwin the (@TrashMiIk) April 14, 2024
the therapy dog at my therapist pic.twitter.com/MjQl8DeM1T— Cynfully Sweet (@CynfullySweetXO) April 17, 2024
Would u still like me if I looked like this pic.twitter.com/snr9KKx0QL— Mr. Kitty (@chateaudechat) April 17, 2024
If the US is so great why don’t our kfcs have cats dressed up as fried chicken pic.twitter.com/etyFg2R9YV— ߷ 𝖗𝖔𝖇𝖎𝖓 ߷ (@robinconline) April 17, 2024
As a new cat owner I have noticed that most “cat advice” is advice about how to change your behavior to accommodate the cat pic.twitter.com/Y8BZYQTWkD— Benjamin Morgan (@morganbenjamin) April 17, 2024