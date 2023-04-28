LifeBeautyshoppingTech

33 Amazing Amazon Deals That Have Arrived Just In Time For The Bank Holiday Weekend

Get your baskets ready because these big brand bargains are going to save you £££.

Freelance journalist

Can you believe another Bank Holiday has rolled around again? Arriving just in time for pay day, I’m back yet again with some of the greatest deals for you to shop right now on Amazon.

With big savings to be made, you can shop products from well-known household brands for up to 50% less than their normal retail prices. We’re talking homeware staples from Siemens and Tower to the likes of self-care must-have’s CeraVe and Burt’s Bees.

I’ve unearthed some great deals on popular cleaning products, including Calgon gel, an upright Shark vacuum, the ultimate deep clean kit, and bulk buy eco toilet rolls. If you’re tech obsessed, don’t worry I’ve also got you covered with reductions on home security gadgets, noise-cancelling headphones, coffee machines and digital cameras, which are going through somewhat of a revival.

There’s plenty more bargains for you to treat yourself to this long weekend, so keep on reading and add them to your basket before they sell out. Happy shopping!

1
Amazon
Make a 29% saving on this Siemens bean to cup freestanding coffee machine
£298.99 (Was £419) at Amazon
2
Amazon
Need to remove stains, spills and pet messes? Save 18% on this Vax spot wash cleaner
£139 (Was £169.99) at Amazon
3
Amazon
This showerproof Philips body groomer, with a back-reaching attachment, now has 27% off
£44.97 (Was £62) at Amazon
4
Amazon
Make a 24% saving on this handy magnetic wireless Anker power bank
£37.98 (Was £49.99) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Bulk buy your toilet roll with this 72 pack of Splesh by Cusheen eco-friendly soft and quilted paper, which is currently marked down by 23%
£24.50 (Was £32.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
You can now save 20% on these six must-have magic easy eraser sponges, which remove crayon marks, finger prints, limescale, and rust stains from surfaces
£5.56 (Was £6.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Struggling to sleep? Get the This Works deep sleep pillow spray and save 24%
£15.96 (Was £21) at Amazon
8
Amazon
This super handy tower extension lead, with eight plug outlets and four USB ports, has 18% off
£22.94 (Was £27.99) at Amazon
9
Amazon
Get 33% off this Instant Vortex Plus 5.7 litre air fryer, with six smart cooking programmes
£99.99 (Was £149.99) at Amazon
10
Amazon
If you’re looking to upgrade your hair dryer, look no further than this 40%-off fast-drying BaByliss Elegance hair dryer
£26.99 (Was £45) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Get 38% off this limescale descaling powder for your appliances
£9.38 for 12 (Was £15.15) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Ninja cookware has 20% off right now, including this 3-piece non-stick saucepan set
£119.99 (Was £149.99) at Amazon
13
Amazon
Up your security and save 30% on this indoor Ring camera, which boasts a two-way talk feature, motion detection and compatibility with Alexa
£34.99 (Was £49.99) at Amazon
14
Amazon
Speaking of security, this Ring video doorbell, chime, and plug-in adaptor will also have you saving 27%
£79.99 (Was £110.97) at Amazon
15
Amazon
Give your curls the attention they deserve with this 37%-off Aussie hair serum
£6.32 (Was £9.99) at Amazon
16
Amazon
Talking of hair, treat yourself to this Herbal Essences sulphate-free aloe bundle whilst it has 15% off
£15.28 (Was £18) at Amazon
17
Amazon
Grab these gorgeous green Samsung Galaxy wireless Buds2 now and save 29%
£99 (Was £139.99) at Amazon
18
Amazon
Save 15% on these Calgon 3-in-1 gel refills, that help soften the water, remove odours, and deep clean limescale and residues
£22.95 (Was £27) at Amazon
19
Amazon
Looking for an effective hair removal method? This highly-rated Braun epilator is now marked down by a huge 50%
£54.99 (Was £109.99) at Amazon
20
Amazon
Ace your smoothie making at home with this Tefal high-speed blender, which now has 42% off
£67.15 (Was £114.99) at Amazon
21
Amazon
If you’ve seen the recent TikTok trend of digital cameras making a return, you can grab this one for 20% off
£39.99 (Was £49.99) at Amazon
22
Amazon
Treat your hair and skin to these two satin pillow cases whilst they have 36% off
£7.64 for two (Was £11.99) at Amazon
23
Amazon
Say hello to your summer garden with 29% off this cordless grass trimmer
£99.99 (Was £139.99) at Amazon
24
Amazon
These soundcore Anker noise-cancelling headphones currently have 20% off
£39.99 (Was £49.99) at Amazon
25
Amazon
This bargain four pack of ultra moisturising Burt’s Bees lip balms is now reduced by 46%
£6.53 for four (Was £11.99) at Amazon
26
Amazon
Upgrade your vacuum with this upright Shark lift-away cleaner and save 44%
£197.19 (Was £349.99) at Amazon
27
Amazon
Save 42% on this CeraVe Moisturising Cream
£11.33 (Was £19.37) at Amazon
28
Amazon
Your morning coffee has never tasted so good than with this 47% off this Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine
£79 (Was £150) at Amazon
29
Amazon
Make a 43% saving on this Bulldog Age Defence Moisturiser
£4.58 (Was £8) at Amazon
30
Amazon
With summer right around the corner, this microfibre fast-drying towel is a staple buy and it now has 39% off
£10.99 (Was £17.99) for a Medium size at Amazon
31
Amazon
Remove creases quickly with this continuous steam iron from Tower, which is reduced by 16%
£62.99 (Was £74.99) at Amazon
32
Amazon
Get your hands on this ultimate bathroom cleaning kit, filled with six dirt-busting items, and save 15%
£12.95 (Was £15.23) at Amazon
33
Amazon
Get your car in tip top shape with this portable handheld vacuum cleaner with strong suction and save a whopping 42%
£20.99 (Was £35.98) at Amazon
