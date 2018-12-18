More than 3,000 troops have been put on standby for a chaotic, no-deal Brexit after Theresa May and her ministers decided to ‘ramp up’ emergency plans for the UK crashing out of the EU.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson revealed that regular and reserve military personnel were now in a state of ‘readiness’ to support government departments to deal with the fall-out of leaving without an agreement with Brussels.

The armed forces plan - swiftly dubbed a ‘Brexit battalion’ - emerged as the cabinet triggered contingency moves to warn families and businesses to brace themselves for a no-deal outcome when the UK leaves the 28-nation bloc next March.

During a lengthy cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister stressed to colleagues that her Brexit deal was “our best mitigation against no-deal”, but said that as a “sensible government” it had to plan for “every eventuality”.

With many Tory MPs still opposed to May’s deal, the Treasury is unlocking an extra £2bn of extra spending needed to help Whitehall departments cope with everything from ‘securing more space’ on ferry ships for medical supplies to ensuring planes keep flying.