Health Secretary Matt Hancock has chartered a dedicate NHS aeroplane to ensure vital medical supplies are flown into the UK from Holland during a no-deal Brexit.

The aircraft will ferry crucial medical isotopes needed for cancer treatment and other diagnostics after Britain leaves the EU next March, HuffPost can reveal.

And in an ironic twist, the emergency supplies will be sourced direct from an airport in Maastricht – the Dutch town that has become famous for the EU integration treaty that sparked the original Tory Eurosceptic rebellion.

The Department of Health triggered its no-deal preparations – one of the biggest and most expensive of any government department – last week. Total spending on Brexit planning will top £4bn, No.10 confirmed on Tuesday.

The aircraft will fly regularly between Birmingham International Airport and Maastricht-Aachen airport to pick up specialist cargo of isotopes and other ‘short-life’ supplies from key producers in the Netherlands, Belgium and France.

Under a no-deal Brexit, current rules on European flights would be uncertain, and scientists have warned that the UK withdrawal from the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) would make it harder to source medical istopes.

Hancock’s decision to authorise the chartering of a dedicated plane emerged as the cabinet triggered wider no-deal contingency plans across the whole of government.