4 Simple, Effective Ways To Cope In Hot Weather During Pregnancy

Pregnancy can come with a myriad of symptoms, including nausea and back pain. However, one that’s especially difficult during the summer is feeling that your body is warmer than usual.
According to the NHS, this is due to hormonal changes and an increase in blood supply to the skin. It can also cause you to sweat more.
Ideal.
This is already difficult enough, but during a heatwave, like the one that’s set to hit the UK later this month, staying cool can seem outright unmanageable.
How to cope with hot weather and heatwaves during pregnancy
Stay hydrated, especially if you’re prone to sweating
According to the National Institute of Health, the current recommendation for water intake is drinking 8–10 glasses of water each day. Perhaps up it a little more if you need to or are prone to sweating.
Your pee should be a pale yellow in shade, if it’s darker, you need to drink more water.
Adjust your approach to exercise
The National Childbirth Trust warned: “You might need to adjust your exercise plan while pregnant, particularly if there’s a heatwave. If your body temperature rises too high in the early stages of pregnancy, there are risks.
“So make sure you aren’t over-exerting yourself, particularly in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.”
Wear light, cool clothing
Try to wear clothing that is breathable and light-coloured. This means avoiding synthetic fabrics, opting for more airy clothes.
Travel expert Justin Chapman said: “Stick to light-coloured, natural fabrics like cotton and linen in hot weather. These are breathable and will keep you cool, unlike synthetic fabrics that will trap heat, along with bacteria and odour, and make you feel hotter.”
Stay out of the sun where possible
Of course, we all want to make the most of the sun while it’s here, especially in the UK. However, protecting yourself from the sun’s rays will help you to stay cool during hot days.
The NHS recommends staying out of the sun between 11am-3pm, when the sun’s rays are the strongest, and wearing sunglasses and hats to protect yourself and stay cool.
Finally, make sure that you rest! Hot days are tiring as our bodies have to work harder in the heat, so make sure you’re being kind to yourself and resting as much as possible.