5 Common Bedroom Habits That Ruin Hay Fever Sufferers' Sleep

According to Kleenex, the UK has one of the highest prevalence rates of allergic conditions on the planet, with 1 in 3 of us living with allergies and hay fever. That’s around 21 million people in total.

While things like antihistamines and irrigating your nose can help to relieve the symptoms of hay fever, the experts at Usay Compare believe that there are things that we could be doing, especially in bed, that could be making our symptoms worse.

Advertisement

The mistakes hay fever sufferers make that harm their sleep

Neglecting to manage allergies before bed

Lots of us leave addressing our allergy symptoms before bedtime but it turns out that we actually should be taking our allergy medications before bed, This means that dropping off will be much easier and you’ll see improved sleep quality.

Sleeping with the windows open

While sleeping with an open window can make your room feel cool and welcoming and ideal on sweatier days, by keeping them open, you’re also welcoming lots of pollen.

I know, I’m gutted too.

To minimise your exposure to pollen and other allergens, keep your bedroom windows closed during peak allergy seasons and use an air purifier with a HEPA filter to remove airborne allergens from the air.

Using the wrong bedding

Yes, even the bedding you use can be problematic for your hay fever symptoms. Certain types that include down comforters and feather pillows can harbour dust mites and hold in pollen, triggering hay fever symptoms.

Advertisement

Instead, opt for hypoallergenic bedding, such as allergen-proof mattress covers and pillows to create a sleeping space that free of pollen.

Not cleaning or dusting your bedroom enough

No shaming from us but if you’re a little behind on cleaning or dusting your bedroom, this can lead to pollen build-up which exacerbates hay fever symptoms.

Ensure that you try to regularly clean and dust your room to remove pollen and other allergens from surfaces. Frequent cleaning will minimise allergen accumulation and alleviate hay fever symptoms.

Hanging Your Bedsheets Outside To Dry

As lovely as sheets dried on a washing line are, having them outdoors exposes them to pollen, which gets trapped within the sheets and can trigger hay fever symptoms.

Instead, dry bed sheets indoors or in a dryer to prevent pollen exposure. This will minimise the risk of pollen contamination on your bedding and ensure better sleep quality.

Advertisement