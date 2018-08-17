This week has been a bit grey after what felt like a very long (and sometimes unbearably hot) heatwave took over much of the UK.

So to cheer you up, we’ve rounded up our top five cute animal pictures of the week to get you geared up for the weekend.

Enjoy.

1. Homeless Bruno, who has the best pose in town.

Isn’t Bruno just the best? He certainly has the baddest pose we’ve seen for a while. The 7-year-old moggie is homeless and weighs a whopping 25 pounds. Because he’s homeless he’s currently being looked after by Wright Way Rescue in Illinois, USA, who say he likes to be near people and talk “a LOT.”

He also likes to stand on his hind legs and be petted while he eats.