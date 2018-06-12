ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images

Donald Trump wrapped up the much-anticipated North Korea summit by announcing a “very special bond” between himself and Kim Jong-Un that will make people “very impressed” and “very happy”. The President also said the one-on-one meeting between the two world leaders went “better than anybody could have expected” and that they “decided to leave the past behind. The world will see a major change”. Big words, but what was actually decided? The official agreement signed by Trump and Kim is summarised as follows: President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula Which all sounds a little... vague. Mainly because it is, indeed, very vague.

What was left out of the agreement - as well as a number of things that happened during the course of the summit - have led some commentators to conclude the whole thing was a bit of a dud. Daniel Russel, formerly the State Department’s top Asia diplomat, said the absence of any reference to the North’s ballistic missiles was “glaring”. “Trading our defence of South Korea for a promise is a lopsided deal that past presidents could have made but passed on,” he said. So why isn’t the impact of the deal clearer?

To summarize, North Korea got Trump to:

- Give them their desired world stage

- Avoid any discussion on human rights

- End military exercises with South Korea

- Hint at ending U.S. Forces Korea

- Attack NATO and allies as cheap



In return, “dealmaker” Trump got nothing. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) June 12, 2018

1) This Has All Happened Before Speaking at a press conference Trump declared talks between the US and North Korea “have never gone this far”. Only they have. Further in fact. Back in 1994, President Clinton signed an Agreed Framework with North Korea which outlined pretty much the same things as today’s deal plus a few extras such as addressing sanctions. Anthony Ruggiero, senior fellow at Washington’s Foundation for Defense of Democracies think-tank, said it was unclear if negotiations would lead to de-nuclearisation, or end with broken promises, as had happened in the past. “This looks like a restatement of where we left negotiations more than 10 years ago and not a major step forward,” he said.

Donald Trump may not be aware of it, but in 1968 the US signed an agreement very much like the one North Korea has just accepted: to work towards "general and complete" nuclear disarmament. After a mere 50 years, there is little progress to report. — GeorgeMonbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) June 12, 2018

2) Trump’s ‘Art Of The Deal’ Isn’t All It’s Cracked Up To Be Essentially, Trump agreed to halt regular military exercises the United States holds with South Korea, and in return Kim said he would remain committed to complete de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. North Korea has long rejected unilateral nuclear disarmament, instead referring to the de-nuclearisation of the peninsula. That has always been interpreted as a call for the United States to remove its “nuclear umbrella” protecting South Korea and Japan. Some, such as former Pentagon press man, Adam Blickstein, suggested this was less than a good deal.

So Trump abandoned joint military exercises with one of our most important allies in exchange for a North Korea agreement that's weaker than what Clinton achieved in 1994 & Bush achieved in 2005. Got it — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) June 12, 2018

3) Trump’s Memory Is Better Than Actual Written Records, According To Trump Judging by a remark Trump made during the press conference, we may never know what was said during the meeting. And if even we’re told, there’s no way to prove it. When asked if he had a transcript or notes of the one-on-one meeting at which only translators were present, Trump said: “I don’t need to verify as I have one of the great memories of all time.” 4) Being A Brutal Dictator Takes Talent Trump said he raised the issue of North Korea’s abysmal human rights record with Kim, and he believed the North Korean leader wanted to “do the right thing” - which made his praise of the dictator all the more jarring. “He is very talented,” he said, adding that Kim’s ability to “take over a situation like he did at 26 years of age and run it, and run it tough”.

Reporter: In January you said that North Korea has more brutally oppressed its people than any regime on Earth. Do you still believe that is the case?



President Trump: "I believe it's a rough situation over there ... It's rough in a lot of places, by the way, not just there." pic.twitter.com/JL6LnPAKYE — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 12, 2018

5) Don’t Call Kim Jong-Un ‘Fat’ This clip of Kim reacting to Trump making a joke about the two of them being on the large side is possibly the best thing to come out of the entire thing.

Kim's reaction to Donald Trump's joke is the best thing you will see all day today. #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/oLjVYIUApk — Shahjahan Khurram (@91Shahji) June 12, 2018