    12/06/2018 12:22 BST | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Donald Trump And Kim Jong Un's Historic Singapore Summit In 10 Pictures

    Mine's bigger than yours...

    Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have concluded an extraordinary nuclear summit, full of cheorgraphed pomp, awkward  with the US president pledging unspecified “security guarantees” to the North, and Kim committing to the “complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”.

    Meeting with staged ceremony on a Singapore island, the pair came together for a summit that seemed unthinkable months ago, clasping hands in front of a row of alternating US and North Korean flags, holding a one-on-one meeting, additional talks with advisers and a working lunch. 

    Here’s how the day played out... 

    Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    Meeting in the middle: US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un symbolically shake hands on stage at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa 
    POOL New / Reuters
    Synchronicity: Trump and Kim tread the boards
    SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
    Mysteriously, the pen assigned for use by Kim was left unused and THIS different pen was provided instead 
    SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
    Let's make it official: The signatures of Trump and Kim are displayed following a signing ceremony 
    ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images
    During a stroll without their interpreters, Trump resorted to pointing out foliage to the North Korean leader 
    Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    A worker hurriedly vacuums the spot where just moments earlier, history was made 
    Toya Sarno Jordan / Reuters
    Meanwhile back in Washington DC, Victoria Kim, a Vietnamese Trump supporter from California raises an American flag during a vigil outside the White House to celebrate the summit 
    NBC News
    Check out my wheels: Trump shows off his bullet-proof limousine that is nicknamed The Beast
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Buy your merch after the gig: Unofficial memorabilia has been trickling through 
    Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    And he's off! Trump brandishes his fist before boarding Air Force One and leaving Singapore 

