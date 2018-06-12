Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have concluded an extraordinary nuclear summit, full of cheorgraphed pomp, awkward with the US president pledging unspecified “security guarantees” to the North, and Kim committing to the “complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”.

Meeting with staged ceremony on a Singapore island, the pair came together for a summit that seemed unthinkable months ago, clasping hands in front of a row of alternating US and North Korean flags, holding a one-on-one meeting, additional talks with advisers and a working lunch.

Here’s how the day played out...