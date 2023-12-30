50 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs In 2023

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Woof — it’s been a long year.

Yet, despite some pretty ruff (sorry) news stories that came out in 2023, we’re hoping that our weekly roundups of the funniest dog and cat tweets were a purr-fect (sorry, again) escape.

So as a little holiday treat, here are 50 of the funniest tweets we’ve featured in our roundups in 2023.

Advertisement

We Shih Tzu not.

Just a reminder that we did not write these tweets, we merely curated them. So, if any posts truly make you howl, we sincerely hope you click on that tweet and follow the person who brought a little bit of levity to your day.

And to all the pets featured in these hilarious nuggets online, we appreciate you, too! So, we’re saying thanks in a way you can truly comprehend: Bark, bark, and pspspsps.

(And if you want more pet tweets, there is no need to beg! You can check out last year’s 50 funniest tweets about dogs and cats here — or check out our weekly roundup here.)

Yappy holidays, y’all!

just saw a kid in petsmart with his hands and face pressed against an adoptable cat's glass cage telling the cat they need to "form a plan" because his mom said no and whispering his full home address to the cat. i think the kids will be alright — haley (@feederofcats) January 9, 2023

Advertisement

I don't know what this dog is going through but I can relate pic.twitter.com/awkGOicbdb — Moh (@moh__mi) January 1, 2023

Cost of living crisis is hitting everyone hard. Our 5 year old cat that moved out over a year ago just came back home full time like nothing happened. Ma’am — Chipo (@BeingChipo) January 16, 2023

I believe this to be the best photograph of a dog ever taken in human history. pic.twitter.com/0dU8Lb2g9Z — L (@Lu_Sea_Em) January 26, 2023

I don't completely know how to explain this, but as a cat owner you quickly learn that "absence of cat (chill)" and "absence of cat (suspicious)" are two very different kinds of silence — Megan Wegenke (@MegWegenke) February 1, 2023

Bruh can’t believe the dog daycare called & snitch on him 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/n1VN3BiuJN — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 31, 2023

Advertisement

My 3-year-old said she wished we had a pet. I reminded her we have a dog and wow the genuine surprise on her face as it dawned on her that our dog is a pet and not just some other guy who lives here. — Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) February 7, 2023

My sister’s dog did not want to go outside pic.twitter.com/T7mo078U2A — Маделейн . (@normalmadeline) February 4, 2023

obsessed with the dog on the "self awareness" wikipedia pic.twitter.com/Ys7hpcOfB6 — depths of wikipedia (@depthsofwiki) February 9, 2023

asked my roommate for an update on my cat tofu and she sent me this 😭 pic.twitter.com/fOC24aBca3 — ashlyne 🇵🇭 (@ashlyneart) February 8, 2023

My brother just moved to a new apartment and his neighbour’s cat keeps barging right in like he owns the place pic.twitter.com/AG1DIZAQC8 — Sofia Ajram (@SofiaAjram) March 9, 2023

Advertisement

My dog went to the vet for a check up. they said they needed to get a pic for her profile.



I log into the portal to get results and THIS is what came up 😂 pic.twitter.com/8efNF0iIbr — Kate Lowrey (@KLowRx) March 16, 2023

I was taking my diazepam before my flight and the Swiss guy in the seat next to me saw and guessed I was nervous, so he asked me if I liked cats and then showed me a photo of a cat dressed as a pilot and said “I heard he’s flying our plane, I think we can trust him” 😭 — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) April 13, 2023

ETHICAL DILEMMA: both cats are meowing for you to come play with them but are in separate rooms and are watching you so they will know if you choose the other cat



what do u do pic.twitter.com/LSCQAAvjQ2 — Josh Trebach, MD (@jtrebach) April 11, 2023

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 When the dog usually goes for a walk with the husband and stops at the pub for a beer, then one day the missus takes him for a walk🍺🍺 pic.twitter.com/RbAUsBA0Vx — J7 Jacq (@J733985695) May 28, 2023

Advertisement

Guy at vet: I’m here with Simba.



Receptionist: Is Simba a dog or a cat?



Every single person in the waiting room: Cat. — Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) January 21, 2023

when i find out there’s a cat at the party but they’re locked in the bedroom pic.twitter.com/nMeHNRKsJb — Pastrami Mommy (@Ewelannawhite) May 25, 2023

you just know somebody’s being called by their full name right now pic.twitter.com/cJKV9kpymT — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) May 27, 2023

Did my cat write this pic.twitter.com/Prmb3Tgd1O — Annette (Marriage Expert) (@smallunnaturals) May 30, 2023

ohhhhh my GOD I just told the dog “hey we’ll go for a walk once the baby’s awake, okay?”



and she looked at me, ran upstairs, stuck her head in the nursery, and HOWLED — ❄️mari-lwyd odent❄️ (@oldenoughtosay) May 28, 2023

Advertisement

Guess who taught himself how to open the rice cooker and woke me up by screaming in between mouthfuls of hot rice pic.twitter.com/W5gALUpUcl — jeeyonardo dicaprio 심지연 🍁 (@jeeyonshim) June 6, 2023

if i don’t remind my dog 15 times a day that she is tiny and a baby and a cute little tiny baby, she will forget and try to rent a car and buy a vape and go to work at an office — katie (@skatie420) June 14, 2023

Undeniable evidence that Snoopy really is a beagle pic.twitter.com/0PORKFoQY9 — B&S (@_B___S) June 30, 2023

btw in case anyone was wondering this is how my dog pees. we didn’t teach him this, his brother doesn’t do it. i have no clue why he does this. pic.twitter.com/Ux766u5sdu — ★ gods favourite emo ★ (@yasminesummanx) July 26, 2023

Advertisement

obsessed with my dog. I spilled soup on the ottoman like a year ago and she got to lick some of it up, now sometimes i’ll walk into the living room and she is licking the ottoman just in case there’s soup on it again, magically — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) August 17, 2023

Poise and dignity pic.twitter.com/2EAXE038cC — Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) April 29, 2023

Me trying to hypnotize my friends cat into sitting on my lap and letting me pet them pic.twitter.com/O3W8hZ1Cvc — Jacqueline (@jaxajueny) August 25, 2023

For no reason I just thought of the time some guy I was dating got hired to dogsit for a well known filmmaker. My then bf took me w him once and I was surprised that the apartment was super nice but also, like, relatively normal. Then we found out it was the dog's apartment. — Melissa Petro (@melissapetro) January 12, 2023

pic.twitter.com/uwRIH29cm9 — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) May 15, 2023

Advertisement

God wants me to pet this cat pic.twitter.com/iLdPXjnMG3 — Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) August 9, 2023

Baker in training. pic.twitter.com/4i3GG1sTF9 — cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) February 2, 2023

wait until you see next year's pic.twitter.com/xi2IhBQ6QF — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) September 1, 2023

ME: I have to be on a strict budget because of the strike



DOGGIE DAYCARE: Hey for a small fee we're doing a School Picture Day for dogs



ME: ....... pic.twitter.com/qnvlPjyrku — Pjörk🐷 (@NicoleConlan) September 9, 2023

Advertisement

This is Manny. Every single time he chews on his ball, it goes flying out of his mouth. And every single time, he is surprised. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/patAa9YwpV — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) January 24, 2023

I was waiting at the vet last week and an older couple came in to pick up their cat. Typical retired Vermonters - worn jeans, plaid shirts, LL Bean fleece vests. I would've guessed they were there for a Max, Luna, Toby, Bella, Oliver, etc, but no. They were there for SHADOW LORD. — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) October 3, 2023

Little girl disturbs relaxing dog and finds out pic.twitter.com/6zdr5cpEZr — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) October 23, 2023

so many of you want a golden retriever boyfriend but are you strong enough to old yeller him when the time comes — stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) October 24, 2023

Advertisement

My favorite ever nonverbal interaction was the time a mom was pointing to my window, excitedly showing her daughter the 3 kittens that were sitting and looking out. We made eye contact, and she looked briefly embarrassed before I reached down next to me and held up a 4th kitten — Ꮍᴀᴇʟ (@elle91) September 25, 2023

orange cat behavior 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Zcq6PdcBRn — No Cats No Life (@NoCatsNoLife_m) October 2, 2023

Orange cats, please gather round and grab a raffle ticket, we will be distributing the brain cell soon — The Cat Senate ⬅️⬆️ (@TheCatSenate) November 9, 2023

Advertisement

My dog failing puppy school and not being able to walk with the rest of her class at graduation is still the funniest shit ever. The teacher was like “she can always retake the course and try again for her diploma” like my dog gotta get a GED is you serious? 💀 — Scamber Rose ✨🦄 (@ABCDEFGHIrock) November 23, 2023

Currently obsessed with this dog that sounds like it has an Italian accent 😂 pic.twitter.com/2gZtIdtWez — AJ - (@aj_malakai) November 27, 2023

my pug has 4 beds and takes medicine for his seasonal allergies just like his wolf ancestors — kim (@KimmyMonte) December 2, 2023