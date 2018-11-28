8 Of The UK's Best Day Trip Walking Trails For Beginners

The NHS tells us that ’walking briskly can help you build stamina, burn excess calories and make your heart healthier’. What better place to walk briskly than in the beautiful British countryside where you can enjoy the additional benefits of fresh air and spending time in nature?

If you’ve got a spare day and a yearning to get out and explore, we’ve got some great suggestions for beginner-friendly hiking trails and hill walks. Just add a packed lunch, a bottle of water, some decent sturdy shoes and a waterproof – it is Britain after all.