More than one-in-four A-levels were awarded an A or A* this year – the highest proportion in six years – but the overall pass rate has fallen to its lowest level since 2010.

Official figures released on Thursday show 26.4 percent of UK entries were given one of the top grades by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), with one-in 12-entries (eight per cent) scoring an A*.

It’s the second consecutive year the A*-A pass rate has risen.