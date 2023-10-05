A Lighthearted TikTok About 'White People On A Hike' Became Weirdly Controversial

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A silly TikTok that is complimentary of white hikers’ friendly and courteous behavior has somehow become a hot topic on social media.

The video — which was widely shared on X, formerly Twitter, over the weekend — is titled “White People on a Hike.” It shows a handful of Black people parodying white hikers by doing things like moving out the of way so others can pass them on a trail, and encouraging fellow hikers to keep going because they’re “going to love the view” and their final destination is “worth it.”

Many people found the video hilariously relatable.

I’m the second guy. 😂 — Weirdo George (@Jorge03xx) October 1, 2023

That little half slip took me out — JenelleEvansPᵃRᵒᵈʸ (@j_evans1219) October 1, 2023

I’m the one huffing and puffing the whole way and offering to take a pic of your group just so I can take a break. 😂😁 — Whitney Nicole (@WhitOficial) October 2, 2023

You forgot the “Mornin” coupled with the smile and nod combo.



I intentionally prefer to hike in the morning as saying “Morning” is preferable to saying another basic phrase of polite recognition. — ZeroToTom (@zerototom) October 1, 2023

I live in Tahoe. This is the vibe! — Mark Gogolewski (@markgogo) October 1, 2023

& don’t you ever change lmao 🏾 — Ever Bless (@bannedyoangel) October 1, 2023

But others were apparently confused by the lighthearted observational humour, prompting some to interpret it as an insult.

Black people: make a funny video about how friendly white people are



White people: OMG dis is RAYCIS, IMAGINE IF THE ROLES WERE REVERSED https://t.co/WNcsOxQqWf — Patriot J 🔥 (@PatriotJ) October 2, 2023

I see no white person in this thread has ever heard of Observational Humor. Nobody is mocking or making fun of you and nobody wants you to STOP doing any of this. — Shawn (@squawkshawn) October 2, 2023

People are mad about the "White people are super pleasant on hikes" reel?!?! Have......have you never been on a hike? I mean, the joke is fairly low brow, but on a hike is probably the place I've gotten the most "intentional eye contact so I can communicate with you" ever — Brandon Bradford (@BrandonLBradfor) October 2, 2023

Nothing about this needs to be changed, it’s called observational humor. It’s one of the best parts of hiking and I’m sad that so many people took offense to this instead of noticing that it was supposed to be cute/funny. I cannot see even one reason to be so upset to the point… — Tana 2.0 🧍🏾♀️💗 (@SantanaLKane) October 2, 2023

Interestingly enough, the video is part of TikTok meme that was seemingly started by white content creators poking fun at white hikers’ politeness, according to Know Your Meme.

The site, which keeps track of social media trends, even points to a “notable early example” posted in April by user @mikelenczewski, who appears to be white.

