A Rupert Murdoch Newspaper has Endorsed Labour In Another Blow For Rishi Sunak

One of Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers has endorsed Labour to win the general election for the first time in more than 20 years.

The Sunday Times said the Conservatives “have in effect forfeited the right to govern” and so it was time for a change.

The last time the paper backed Labour was at the 2001 election, when the party was still led by Tony Blair.

Its decision to support Labour ahead of polling day on Thursday in a boost for Keir Starmer and another massive blow for Rishi Sunak.

In its leader column setting out its decision, the paper said: “Britain now needs a radical reset. If the Tories are due a period in opposition, that can only mean a Labour government.”

It adds: “We cannot go on as we are, and we believe it is now the right time for Labour to be entrusted with restoring competence to government.

“Britain needs to do better — as a place to live, work and do business. In 2019 [Boris] Johnson knew many of those who backed him had “lent” him their vote — uncertain about the outcome.

“We suspect that the same may be true for Starmer but judge that, on balance, he has earned his chance. The scale of the challenge is immense. The exhausted Conservatives are neither up to it nor up for it. There comes a time when change is the only option.”

Meanwhile, The Independent has also announced that it is endorsing Labour.

Its front page today says: “This newspaper has a proud tradition of rarely backing any one party at an election. We don’t like to tell our readers how to vote.