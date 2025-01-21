A 'Weather Bomb' Is Set To Hit The UK This Weekend — This Is What To Expect

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash Portland Bill Lighthouse, Portland, UK

Just when you thought January couldn’t get any worse, the Met Office has warned that a huge storm is set to hit the UK this weekend.

Yes, that’s right, another brutal storm. On their website, the Met Office says: “Storm Éowyn has been named with disruptive winds likely for some on Friday and Saturday.

“The system could bring gusts in excess of 80mph on exposed coasts in Northern Ireland, northern England, northwestern Wales and western Scotland, with Met Office Yellow Severe Weather Warnings issued and further updates likely in the coming days.”

Great, cool, fun.

What to expect from Storm Éowyn

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “Storm Éowyn will bring a period of very unsettled, potentially disruptive, weather to the UK through Friday and into Saturday.

“The strongest gusts are likely to be felt across parts of Northern Ireland, northern England, northwestern Wales and western Scotland, where exposed sites could get gusts in excess of 80mph, which has the potential to cause impacts for those in these areas. There will also be some heavy rain, bringing some unpleasant conditions to end the week.

“The initial warning for Storm Éowyn has been issued several days in advance, so it’s important to stay up to date with the forecast as further details emerge in the coming days.”

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “The wet and windy weather brought about by Storm Éowyn will make driving much more of a challenge towards the end of this week, especially for those in the west of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Strong winds mean there’s a higher likelihood of fallen branches and trees on rural routes between motorways and A-roads, which can obstruct journeys and puncture tyres if not carefully avoided.”

Simpson added that drivers need to be wary of sudden gusts, especially along coastlines and exposed areas where the worst weather is expected.

“It’s best to keep speeds low and have a firm grip on the wheel to avoid being caught off-guard, especially in areas where heavy rain will affect visibility.”