'Absolutely Bizarre': Robert Jenrick In Toe-Curling Clash With LBC's Andrew Castle

Robert Jenrick couldn't answer Andrew Castle's questions LBC/Reuters

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick clashed with LBC’s Andrew Castle as he repeatedly refused to name a lawyer who he claims is working with the Labour Party to stop migrants being deported.

The presenter blasted Jenrick’s “absolutely bizarre” performance during the toe-curling interview.

In an article in yesterday’s Sun on Sunday, the minister said “a top lawyer who advised Labour on anti-racism policies is at the forefront of efforts to stop people being deported to Rwanda”.

Castle asked him: “Who is this person? Who is Sir Keir Starmer’s friend?”

Jenrick replied: “Well they’ve sat on a number of boards that are linked ...”

Undeterred, the LBC presenter said: “I don’t know, Robert, what the name of this person is so we could look up the story. I wonder if you could tell us the name of this person so that we can have a good look at it?”

Trying to dodge the question, the minister responded: “Well you can read, if you like, my op-ed in today’s Sun that talks about Sir Keir’s adviser, who sat on a number of panels with him.”

After leafing through a copy of the paper, Castle said: “Sir Keir Starmer, you say in your op-ed in The Sun today page 14 ’faces serious questions about his links with charities and lawyers who’ve campaigned to thwart our work to stop the boats. Today we learn that a top lawyer has advised Labour on anti-racism policies is at the forefront of efforts to stop people being deported to Rwanda’.

″Where is the name here?”

Stumbling over his words, Jenrick said: “Er ... well ... it’s in the article.”

Later in the interview, Castle said: “I don’t think you’ve named this person, Sir Keir’s mate, who’s trying to thwart all your cunning plans to stop people getting the boats and coming over here.

″I don’t think you’ve named the person in this article. Either that or some sub has taken it out. So I’ll ask you again, can you just name the person that you claim in your article is stopping people being deported to Rwanda who is a mate of Sir Keir Starmer. Can you just give me the name?”

Jenrick replied: “Well it is actually named in the article.”

An increasingly-frustrated Castle said: “Where is it? What’s the name? What line? What paragraph?”

Once again avoiding the question, the minister said: “Well I’ll send it to you so you can see it.”

Castle hit back: “Why don’t you want to name that person when you say that that person’s name is in that piece and I can’t find it? Why don’t you want to name that person?”

Jenrick said: “You’ll be able to find it online if you take a look.”

However, the online version of the story does not name the mystery person either.

Castle branded the exchange “absolutely bizarre”.

'Can you just name the person that you claim in your article is stopping people being deported to Rwanda, who is a mate of Keir Starmer?'@AndrewCastle63 is baffled by @RobertJenrick's refusal to name the Labour adviser who is allegedly working to prevent the Rwanda policy. pic.twitter.com/veJpr88okL — LBC (@LBC) August 6, 2023