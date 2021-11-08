A new song by Adele has been featured in Amazon’s new festive advert.

With just weeks to go until the award-winning musician unveils her long-awaited fourth album 30, fans have been teased with an excerpt from one track in the new Amazon campaign.

The ad itself centres around a young woman in London who is struggling to readjust following the pandemic, and is moved when she receives a present from a neighbour.

All of this is accompanied by various snippets from the new Adele song Hold On, a gospel-inspired ballad that will be featured on 30.

During the song, Adele is heard singing: “I swear to god I’m such a mess, the harder that I try I regress… right now I truly hate being me.

“Every day feels like the road I’m on, might just open up and swallow me whole… let time be patient, let pain be gracious.”