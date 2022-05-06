Adele Matt Crossick via PA Wire/PA Images

Adele says she’s “never been happier” as she shared a thankful message with fans on her 34th birthday.

The singer said she had “so many blessings to be grateful for” as she reflected on the previous 12 months, which also saw her release her long-awaited fourth studio album 30.

Adele was also rumoured to have got engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul earlier this year.

“What a difference a year makes!” Adele wrote on Instagram, sharing two candid photos of herself.

“If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60!

“I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for.

“This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x.”

This year will see Adele performing for fans again – five years after she was forced to cancel dates at Wembley Stadium on doctor’s orders.

She will play two nights at Hyde Park’s British Summer Time festival in July, while she is also expected to announce her rescheduled Las Vegas residency.

Adele pulled the plug on the US dates at the last minute in January due to the show not being ready.

