Pantashoes, Anyone? The New Adidas X Balenciaga Collab Is...Perplexing

Adidas / Balenciaga Bella Hadid for Adidas / Balenciaga

We love a designer collaboration, but we’re going to level with you, mostly for the laughs. And the latest collection from Adidas and Balenciaga delivers them.

The German sports brand and Spanish luxury designer have knocked heads together for a second season to give us the luxury athleisurewear line we didn’t know we needed (probably because we don’t).

First to catch our eye are the pantashoes – yes, you read right – which look at first glance like regular Adidas stripy tracky bums, only with built in high heel shoes. Totally standard outfitting.

Available in either black or red, they’ll cost you an eye-watering £2,950 a pair, though judging by the website, they’re sold out in advance in all but one size.

Adidas / Balenciaga The Adidas / Balenciaga Pantashoes in all their glory.

Also available on pre-order, a fetching padded bathrobe in black, blue or yellow for £3,540 and some tight turquoise over-the-knee boots for £1,850.

The collection debuted on the catwalk during the Balenciaga Spring 23′s show on the New York Stock Exchange’s trading floor – with the accompanying press blurb suggesting this is fashion for the workplace, not the gym: the “tracksuit reimagined as business attire”.

It’s not the first time Adidas has teamed up with others for some designer clout: Stella McCartney’s gym wear line has proved so successful, it’s been running for seasons, though it’s worth saying for much more affordable prices (I even picked up a sweatshirt from the line in my local charity shop!).

It’s also collaborated with the likes of Alexander Wang and Missoni, and made trainers with two of British Fashion’s hottest designer talents: Grace Wales Bonner and Craig Green. But this Balenciaga hookup? Well, it’s a vibe.

Adidas / Balenciaga A steal: the Adidas / Balenciaga earrings.

If it’s earrings you’re after, you’re well served: choose between the classic Adidas three stripes in recycled sterling silver studs for £475 or the brand’s famous trefoil hanging on recycled gold hoops for £525.

In fact there are accessories a plenty, from a mini earpods holder for £350 to a black stainless steel water bottle for £235.

Also available on preorder, an oversized football shirt, which you can see Bella Hadid modelling along with that bargainous bottle in the campaign.

Oh, and the aforementioned pantashoes.

Bella Hadid for Balenciaga x Adidas pic.twitter.com/VKPAoxg5uf — Kea (@jacquemusx) November 3, 2022

Needless to say there have been varied reactions online to the collection. US Vogue called it “sporty chic couture”, while British GQ says the range is “so much more shoppable than you might think”.

