Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney Celebrates Vogue Cover With Poignant Message For Her Teenage Self

Yasmin Finney at a Paris Fashion Week party earlier this year Julien M. Hekimian via Getty Images

Heartstopper actor Yasmin Finney has been unveiled as one of four cover stars for British Vogue’s December issue.

Yasmin – best known for playing teenager Elle Argent in the much-loved Netflix drama – celebrated the accolade with an emotional post on her Instagram.

Advertisement

“I wish I could go back in time to tell 16-year-old Yaz that it will all be okay, you are worth it and your trans identity won’t hold you back,” she wrote. “You will set your own destiny.”

She also thanked British Vogue’s editor Edward Enninful and “the whole Vogue team for making this a reality”.

In her accompanying interview, Yasmin spoke carefully about her upcoming role in Doctor Who.

“It will change the world,” she told Vogue of her role, apparently reluctant to share too much.

“There are spies. If I talk about the Whoniverse, it’s over,” Yasmin joked. “All I can say is, I feel so honoured to be seen by Russell [T Davies, the show’s former boss who is returning to the franchise next year]. I remember growing up idolising [Doctor Who].

Advertisement

“I’m happy to be the representation on a show that means a lot to so many.”

Joining Yasmin with their own British Vogue covers for the outlet’s Fashion & TV issue are Elizabeth Debicki, Simone Ashley and Sienna Miller of The Crown, Bridgerton and Extrapolations, respectively.

Read all four of their interviews in full in British Vogue’s December issue, on sale from 15 November.