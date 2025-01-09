Good Morning Britain Sparks Hundreds Of Ofcom Complaints After Adil Ray Body-Shaming Claims

Adil Ray and Kate Garraway pictured in the Good Morning Britain studio last week Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

A recent episode of Good Morning Britain has led viewers to make hundreds of complaints to Ofcom.

Last week, GMB anchor Adil Ray raised eyebrows with a series of comments he made about teenage darts champion Luke Littler.

“I have to say – and this might not be very popular – I’m a little bit worried about Luke,” Adil said. “He’s 17 and he’s turning into the look of a darts player. He is, though.

“If I were his mum and dad… I mean, he’s sort of – look at him!”

Adil continued: “He’s admitted he has pizzas before a match and sits there playing computer games. I just think I’d be a bit worried.”

“But he’s so successful,” co-host Kate Garraway responded, to which Adil said: “I know! But he’s going to get more successful and he’s going to keep on doing it. I just worry I don’t want him to get too unhealthy.”

At 17 years old, Luke Littler is the youngest world champion in the history of darts via Associated Press

Adil’s remarks were met with an immediate backlash and accusations of body-shaming the 17-year-old, which have now been followed by complaints to Ofcom.

The Sun reported on Wednesday that the media regulator has received 311 complaints in total, which will be assessed by the watchdog before they determine whether to take the matter further, as is standard procedure.

HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.

Adil is one of a host of rotating guest hosts who have been presenting Good Morning Britain since Piers Morgan’s infamous departure in 2021.

Former Labour MP Ed Balls, daytime star Richard Madeley and Judge Rinder are also on the team of current GMB hosts who sit alongside permanent anchors Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway.

GMB staple Ben Shephard also parted ways with the show just over a year ago to become the new permanent co-host of This Morning alongside Cat Deeley.