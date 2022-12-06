22 Cheap Items That Are Guaranteed To Fix Life's Expensive Problems

Buzzfeed / Amazon / HuffPost Handy low cost buys that'll fix all those seemingly expensive-to-fix issues

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

You know those issues that you put off fixing because they’re just too pricey to even think about dealing with? Think: swapping out your draughty single-glazed windows for energy-saving double glazed panes, replacing your snagged alpaca wool jumper, or calling out a plumber to fix your sink that constantly clogs.

Advertisement

Well actually, you can pick up a selection of low-cost buys that will effectively make them a problem of the past. Oh, and get this – the fixes start from just £2.