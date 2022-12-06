Life
22 Cheap Items That Are Guaranteed To Fix Life's Expensive Problems

FYI, some of them cost as little as £2.

Handy low cost buys that'll fix all those seemingly expensive-to-fix issues
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

You know those issues that you put off fixing because they’re just too pricey to even think about dealing with? Think: swapping out your draughty single-glazed windows for energy-saving double glazed panes, replacing your snagged alpaca wool jumper, or calling out a plumber to fix your sink that constantly clogs.

Well actually, you can pick up a selection of low-cost buys that will effectively make them a problem of the past. Oh, and get this – the fixes start from just £2.

So, to help you deal with life’s expensive problems quickly, easily and without breaking the bank, we’ve rounded up a selection of low-cost Amazon buys that come highly recommended.

1
Amazon
This draught excluding winter treatment
Create a double glazing effect on your window without having to replace the entire thing thanks to this Stormguard kit.
£18.34 at Amazon
2
Amazon
These stain-removing pumice stones that'll make your loo shine
If hard water has stained your toilet bowl, check out these pumice stones that will remove them without scratching the porcelain.
£6.99 for a pack of two at Amazon
3
Amazon
These handy drain cleaning tools
Unblock your drain thanks to these snake tools that will catch any hair that's currently clogging your sink.
£4.99 for a pack of five at Amazon
4
Amazon
This electric fabric shaver
If you have clothing that has formed those little bobbles, add this electric fabric shaver to your basket.
£15.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
This transparent ring adjuster
If your ring feels a little loose, then try this transparent adjuster that will stop it from falling off without the need to get it refitted.
£3.95 for a pack of four at Amazon
6
Amazon
This cushion plumping saviour
If your cushions have started to sag, check out this sofa saver that will provide a solid base for them to sit on so that they don't sink further.
£9.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
This raspberry-scented cleaning paste
This multi-purpose paste will not only leave your stovetop, tiles, and shower sparkling clean, but it's also great for getting your pots and pans back to their original state.
£4.99 for 500g at Amazon
8
Amazon
This scratch-removing restoration kit
This restoration kit will remove scratches and fogginess from your headlights, returning them to their original brightness and visibility.
£13.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
This ultra powerful mark-removing polish
Speaking of cars, you can remove minor scratches, water spots, and marks from the paintwork thanks to this polish.
£7.79 for 207ml at Amazon
10
Amazon
This wood-reviving beeswax polish
If your wooden furniture is beginning to look a little dull and damaged, check out this beeswax polish. It will restore the original shine, as well as filling in any small scratches.
£10.95 for 200ml at Amazon
11
Amazon
This grout freshening, easy-to-use pen
Instead of re-grouting your entire bathroom, try this nifty pen first. It will restore the grout between your tiles, making it look as good as new.
£3.95 at Amazon
12
Amazon
This unexpectedly powerful stain removing solution
Remove stubborn stains from your upholstery thanks to Dr. Beckmann's spray. It also comes with a handy applicator brush to get into every fibre.
£3.50 for 400ml at Amazon
13
Amazon
This carpet-saving stain remover
And the carpet stain remover will banish old and new stains – including red wine spills!
£2.79 for 650ml at Amazon
14
Amazon
This deep cleaning washing machine saviour
Eliminate bad odours, bacteria, and residue buildup in your washing machine thanks to this deep cleaning treatment.
£1.99 for 250g at Amazon
15
Amazon
This cost-cutting jewellery cleaning stick
This cleaning stick will make your jewellery shine again, without the expense of getting it done professionally.
£8.86 at Amazon
16
Amazon
This brightening purple shampoo
Neutralise brassy tones in your blonde hair without paying for an extra trip to the salon thanks to this brightening purple shampoo.
£2.99 for 200ml at Amazon
17
Amazon
These denim waist extenders
Check out these denim waist extenders that will make your jeans feel a little more roomy if you aren't quite ready to part with them.
£7.99 for a pack of four at Amazon
18
Amazon
This bobble and snag removing fabric comb
For more intricate work, this fabric comb is great too!
£2.28 at Amazon
19
Amazon
This sofa saving leather cleaner
This deep leather cleaner will revive your old sofa set by adding moisture back into the material.
£9.46 for 200ml at Amazon
20
Amazon
This stain remover spray
Give your mattress a new lease of life thanks to this stain remover spray. It will get rid of both new and dried-in marks.
£6.99 for 500ml at Amazon
21
Amazon
These magic erasers that work on practically anything
Add these magic erasers to your basket. They'll remove pretty much any household stain, including pen marks on those white walls.
£8.99 for a pack of 12 at Amazon
22
Amazon
This sharpening tool
Instead of investing in a new knife set, check out this sharpening tool that will restore blunt edges.
£9.60 at Amazon
