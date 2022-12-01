Samsung Samsung's 20 Days of Samsung sale (now, that's a tongue twister) has launched

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

All those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals may have come to an end, but the chance to snap up an absolute bargain is not over – yet. Tech giant Samsung has launched an unmissable deal this December, which could see savvy shoppers receive up to £300 cashback.

Advertisement

With the rising cost of living and Christmas just around the corner, this is one saving you probably want to check out. So read on for all the details.

The brand’s festive offer, 20 Days of Samsung, is exactly what it says on the tin: customers who purchase select Samsung items in the first 20 days of December can claim hundreds of pounds from their purchase back.

The deal spans a whole range of kit, from TVs, monitors and soundbars to smartphones, tablets, watches, laptops, earphones, home goods and kitchen appliances to kit out your house, home cinema, home office, or workspace for less this December.

Not only do you get reimbursed for a percentage of those big ticket items – making them a whole lot less spenny – but phone tablet and watch purchases made on Amazon come with an exclusive three year warranty, too.

Advertisement

Samsung A galaxy of Samsung Galaxy phones

Amond the Samsung goodies that caught our eye on the cashback-eligible list are the Neo QLED and QD-OLED TVs in 4 and 8k, which promise a clearer picture so you don’t miss a scene while binging your fave Christmas films (and yes, Die Hard counts as one of those, we won’t hear otherwise).

The impressive NYE party-ready Sound Tower, which usually goes for £1000 (depending on retailer) could be yours for £700 – once that £300 cashback is claimed. And if you’re lusting for a way to amplify a bit of Mariah Carey – or to give your home some cinematic surround-sound – you’re also in luck, as a selection of Samsung soundbars are included in the deal.

Smartphones are often high on many people’s Christmas wishlist, but investing in a new mobile every time a new version comes out is far from forgiving on your bank balance. But, do you know what is? You guessed it – the chance to claim up to £300 cash back on Samsung smartphones or tablets.

Or maybe your computer or laptop has been on the blink of late and it’s time to invest in a new model – the 20 Days of Samsung is the prime time to do so as purchases on select laptops could see you receive £100 back and the same amount on memory and storage devices, too.

Advertisement

Samsung What time is it? It's cashback time...

In less sexy but still super useful news, Samsung home appliances are also available with cashback, including fridges, washing machines, tumble dryers, as well as cleaning and cooking props. Whether you wish to do a full kitchen kit-out or simply replace the temperamental washer/dryer that’s been plaguing you every laundry day, this might be your moment to shop.

There are a couple of catches we’ve spotted – shoppers are limited to four products per household (or 50 per business), which, in our opinion, isn’t too bad at all. Plus, the deal is only available to those in the UK or Ireland.

Claiming your cashback reward is simple. All you have to do is shop Samsung products eligible for cashback between December 1 and 20, then submit your cashback claim to Samsung here, which you have up to 60 days to do.

Once you’ve submitted a claim, Samsung aims to approve the purchase within five days and refund your cashback to your bank account within 45 days. For those who want to stay up to date with their claim you can visit the Track My Claim page on Samsung’s website.

Advertisement