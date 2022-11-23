Life
30 Little Game-Changers You’ll Totally Thank Yourself For Buying Now

We promise, future you will thank present you for snapping up these buys.

Little buys that you'll be kicking yourself for not buying sooner
There are some buys we can probably all agree are a total waste of money. Those nicknacks that have no real purpose, but you end up buying on an impulse anyway, because they’re lurking close to the online or IRL checkout.

While some purchases you will come to regret wasting money on, there are others you will seriously thank yourself for investing in.

From cable protectors that’ll ensure your chargers last to acne-beating patches to clean up your skin, these little game-changers all come highly recommended from our team of professional shoppers.

FYI, these are the buys future you will will thank present you for snapping up.

1
Amazon
Sorry, but how many of you knew that this dust mite and flea-banishing spray existed and didn't tell me about it?
Spray it onto your sofa, rugs, or other soft furnishings to protect them from pests for up to three months!
£3 at Amazon
2
Amazon
You know when half of your bin liner falls into the bin and it makes removing the whole bag a *much* grosser process? Yeah, that won't happen with these bags that have elasticated tops
Reviewers reckon they're really thick and water-resistant, making for a doubly spill-proof solution.
£4.75 for 10 at Amazon
3
Amazon
I'm sorry, but tearing your bread when you spread butter on it is MUCH too cruel of a punishment for forgetting to take the block out of your fridge early enough. These genius knives create delicate curls, so even hard butter will become spreadable!
They've got holes on the top of their blades to create easy-to-spread curls of butter rather than the clumps that regular knives take off. They're dishwasher-safe, and they look incredible too!
£10.99 for two at Amazon
4
Amazon
Make sure the bit between your oven and your countertops doesn't get stains down it with one of these counter gap covers
They're made from flexible silicone that just slides right into your existing gaps, and the material is water-resistant and oil-proof too. Easy to install and simple to clean, this handy addition to your kitchen will save you so much mess and hassle.
£7.99 for two strips at Amazon
5
Amazon
These cable covers will protect your phone charger from the fraying and breaking that often comes from pulling and bending it
Just pop one of these onto your wires at the point where the cable meets your charger head and it'll help to protect it from fraying and snapping. A great way to avoid that really annoying problem where your charger only works at that one *specific* angle, the pack of six means you'll have enough for a variety of cords!
£4.99 for six at Amazon
6
Amazon
Nip your zits in the bud with these hydrocolloid patches!
The formula in these patches will draw out the gunk and excess moisture from your spots, meaning they'll dry out faster. A great way to eradicate your spots with zero effort on your part, you can apply them just before you go to bed and wake up to smoother skin!
£6.29 for 24 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Love cooking but hate having to whip out a tea towel or some oven gloves every time you touch a pan? Same. This highly-rated, heat-proof silicone handle slips right on for easy (and burn-free) use!
The silicone handle is dishwasher-safe and can withstand temperatures of up to 240°C. Just stick it onto the handle of your cast iron skillets or steel pans for easy and comfortable use! It's available in sizes small and large, you can choose from ten different colours, and it's got over 1,200 reviews with a 4.4-star average too. Yeah, I'll take three, thanks.
£8.97 at Amazon
8
Valea Bakolli / BuzzFeed
This Seche Vite top coat will help to prevent your manicure from chipping, and it'll make sure your nail polish stays put too!
It bonds your nail varnish to the base of your nail, making sure it doesn't budge over time. A great way to keep your manicure looking fresh for literally weeks, this topcoat's chip-resistant formula will make that perfect manicure last longer!
£7.95 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Clean your makeup brushes with this handy silicone mat, which means you won't have to face a bunch of slightly gross makeup tools in the morning
It's got seven different textures, so there's something for every type of brush! This board is made from an easy-to-clean silicone material that's got suction cups at the back, which means it won't move around while you're using it.
£5.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
This moisturiser from CeraVe is packed full of ceramides, which are a super important part of your skin barrier that helps to keep the moisture in. It'll keep your skin hydrated in the short and long term!
This highly-reviewed moisturiser helps to rebuild your skin barrier, so not only will your skin look and feel less dry immediately, it'll become more protected over time too.
£8.55 at Amazon
11
Amazon
If you've got long hair or even if you just live with a lot of people, clogged drains can feel pretty much inevitable. Make sure cleaning your plugs when they get blocked up is as easy as it can be with this flexible drain cleaning tool!
It's designed to form a kind of extra-thin hook that easily fits down your drain to remove hair and other debris from your drains (okay, it's a bit icky, but you can't tell me it doesn't sound incredibly satisfying). Wash this tool between uses and it's good to go again!
£16.61 at Amazon
12
Amazon
There's nothing worse than going for a bath (relaxing AF) only to realise that the sides of your tub are in desperate need of a clean (definitely not relaxing). Prevent that from happening with this highly-rated cleaner!
It'll remove oil, soap, and limescale deposits in moments, and the antibacterial formula will even help to get rid of bad odours too! Customers say that just a little of this highly-effective product goes a long way.
£7.34 at Amazon
13
Amazon
Speaking of which, these Teflon oven liners will protect the base of your cooker from grease stains and spills
They're made from heat-resistant Teflon that can withstand temperatures of up to 260°C, and just like with the fridge liners, you can remove them and wash them in the sink when they get grubby.
£7.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
This eco-friendly limescale remover ball will get rid of mineral buildup in your washing machine or dishwasher – just pop it in your machines and leave it to work its magic for up to five years
The magnetised centre of this ball will draw the limescale and other minerals out of the water in your machines, helping it to clump together and form a crystal that gets drained out rather than just sticking to the sides in a hard-to-clean film. Just chuck it into your washing machine or dishwasher and you're done!
£9.81 at Amazon
15
Amazon
Keep your sheets exactly where they should be with these suspenders, which mean your sheets won't get crumpled no matter how much you toss and turn in your sleep
Because the straps that attach these ultra-strong clips together are elastic, they'll fit pretty much any size of bed. The fasteners attach to the corners of your sheets so you can just pop the straps under your mattress to keep 'em in place!
£4.93 at Amazon
16
Amazon
If you love drinking tea and coffee, you'll probably be familiar with those gross AF stains that can build up in your fave mugs over time. This cleaner solves that problem!
Designed to bring your cups back to their former glory without leaving an after-taste, customers say this cleaner is effective and easy to use. It'll work on your fave mug and your thermal flask!
£5.70 at Amazon
17
Amazon
You'll thank yourself for buying this adorable reusable tote every time you select "no bag" at the self-checkout till
I mean, it's so cute that you'll probably never forget to bring it with you to the shops! It folds into a small (and highly adorable) shape that fits neatly into your handbag.
£6.94 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Earphones always getting tangled in your pocket? Same. We should probably both consider this lil' organiser, which protects your cables and makes sure the wires don't get jumbled up
Wrap your earphones around this handy holder and then fasten the lil' clip to make sure it stays put. It's available in ten different colours!
£3.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
You can tell me you won't be grateful for this microwave rice cooker when you get home from work, but I won't believe you
Just add rice to this pot, chuck in some water, leave it in the microwave for a few minutes, and you're done! Customers say this cooker is easy to use and simple to clean. With such rave reviews, it's got to be doing something right!
£7 at Amazon
20
Amazon
Nab yourself some insulating window film to help keep your rooms toasty
Keep your home cosy with these window films, which add another cushioning layer over your windows (don't worry, the material sits completely flat on your windows once you've bonded it, so it won't create air bubbles!).
£16.45 at Amazon
21
Amazon
These double-sided sticky carpet grips will make your fave rug stay put
Rugs can be really pretty, but they can be annoying (and even a bit dangerous) if they slide and slip all over the place. These grips stop your carpet slipping and curling, and they stick to wood, ceramic, and tile. The residue is super easy to clean too – just run a mop over it and you're done!
£5.75 for 10 at Amazon
22
Amazon
Reviewers reckon this whitening tooth powder delivers speedy results.
It's made with brightening and non-toxic activated charcoal! Some customers say that this powder leaves their mouth feeling really clean after use, and its gentle formula is suitable for sensitive teeth.
£8.49 at Amazon
23
Amazon
This sofa saver will make your cushions way less likely to sag over time
The boards inside this protector will provide a solid surface for your cushions to rest on, which means they won't be able to sink into the unsupportive sofa base.
£13.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
Keep your windscreen fog-free by nabbing this reusable car dehumidifier
It'll draw the excess moisture out of your car's air, helping to decrease condensation. When it's full, the spot on its side will change colour – after that, you can microwave it for six minutes before it's good to go again!
£7.99 at Amazon
25
Amazon
And while we're on the topic, this water-repelling solution will help to keep your windscreen clear while you're driving in the rain!
Apply the solution straight onto your windshield, allow it to dry, and then buff the surface with a cloth.
£7 at Amazon
26
Amazon
Want to freshen your dog's breath but know that your furry friend would resist a brushing session at all costs? This liquid tartar remover has got your back
Just chuck some of this liquid into your dog's water bowl (a capful per 473ml) and it'll freshen their breath while also preventing any new plaque or tartar from forming! Reviewers say that a bottle lasts them a really long time, and many have been blown away by the results.
£7.89 at Amazon
27
Amazon
Wake up to softer, smoother lips with this overnight lip mask that'll do its hydrating job while you sleep
It contains hyaluronic acid which binds with the water molecules already in your skin and keeps them there. The formula will get to work overnight, helping to hydrate and soften your lips gradually and really effectively.
£5.23 at Amazon
28
Amazon
These ultrasonic pest repellers will get rid of everything from mice to insects, and they'll do it all without bothering the ears of kids or pets
The pack of four is likely to cover every part of your home, which is a much-needed feature now that pest season is hitting full swing.
£9.99 for four at Amazon
29
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
You'll finally be able to reach your back while showering thanks to this long-handled brush
I always used to get frustrated that I couldn't reach the top of my back while showering, so this brush has been a total game-changer for me. Its firm bristles massage and exfoliate my skin!
£7.99 at Amazon
30
Amazon
I'm willing to bet that nobody has ever regretted buying a great electric toothbrush, and this one has gotten some incredible reviews
You can charge it with a USB charger, so you won't need any special sockets! A single charge of this sonic toothbrush will last you for up to thirty days, and it'll give you an incredible 40,000 micro-brushes per minute. There are five different speeds and patterns, and this toothbrush comes with eight different heads that all tackle different parts of your mouth.
£19.99 at Amazon
