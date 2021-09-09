Video Shows Afghan Women Facing Down Heavily Armed Taliban Fighters

Afghan women continue marching even as Taliban fighters point guns in their faces in a new video shared online. Jordan Bryon, a filmmaker based in Afghanistan, shared the footage on his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Wednesday alongside the caption: “Another epic #KabulProtest with #Afghanwomen refusing to stop marching when facing off with #Talibs.” He added that the protest – primarily against the new all-male Taliban cabinet primarily made up of the militants’ loyalists – “ended with extreme gunfire”.

The courage of these people. https://t.co/KOlqWMYWZi — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) September 8, 2021

The militants announced the new Taliban government on Tuesday. It showed they were already reneging on the promises they made about being a more inclusive, moderate force just three weeks before when they first took control of Afghanistan. The demonstrations are particularly astounding as the Taliban are notorious for their suppression of both women and dissidents in general. The militants also decided to take their crackdown further on Wednesday by banning any demonstrations that do not have official Taliban approval either for the mass gathering or for any slogans they might use. The decree issued by the interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, also wanted by the FBI on terrorism charges, stated demonstrators should seek permission before protests or endure “severe legal consequences”.

The courage of these people. https://t.co/KOlqWMYWZi — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) September 8, 2021