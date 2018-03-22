An airline is hoping to make it easier for parents to fly with young children and babies by creating suitable seats for “rest, relaxation and play”.

Air New Zealand has developed a “Skycouch” - a row of three economy seats that convert into a flat surface - which includes an infant harness and belt, allowing kids to remain lying down for the whole flight - evend during take off and landing. They’ve also created an “infant pod”, which provides additional comfort and protection for young kids.