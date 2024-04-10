People Are Losing It After Spotting This British Sitcom Star In The Joker Sequel Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures

If there was one person we didn’t expect to see opposite Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in the trailer for Folie à Deux, it was Alan Partridge.

The British actor appears for all of three seconds in the new teaser, and while his exact role has not been confirmed just yet, he can be heard asking what “changed” Arthur Fleck, who later becomes the Joker.

Viewers have been quick to take to social media to express their surprise and delight at seeing the British TV legend cast in the film.

“Steve Coogan being in the Joker 2 trailer for 2 seconds is the strongest case for the film I’ve seen. Imagine what would happen if Alan Partridge met The Joker,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

“If this scene in the Joker 2 isn’t just Steve Coogan & The Joker seeing who does the better Michael Caine impression then what the f**k are we even doing here,” another joked.

Others joked about the “jumpscare” cameo that’s given them reason enough to go and see the sequel when it comes out on October 4.

Check out some more hilarious reactions below.



Really wish Steve Coogan was playing Alan Partridge in the Joker sequel. pic.twitter.com/VcZcRoSXFA — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) April 10, 2024

Steve Coogan popping up in the Joker 2 trailer gives me hope that he’s finally playing Alfred. pic.twitter.com/PTXjTJdfS8 — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) April 10, 2024

I actually laughed out loud when steve coogan appeared in the joker trailer — guy (@guymrdth) April 10, 2024

Steve Coogan showing up in the Joker trailer lmao — Mitchalopolis (@fleMitchfilm) April 10, 2024

Steve Coogan is the only reason I'll be seated for Joker 2. — Rebecca (@rebeccawwrites) April 10, 2024

if steve coogan can be in Joker 2, you can do anything — Katie Luna Goldfinch ⚧️🦿 (@KTLGoldfinch) April 10, 2024

Steve Coogan in Joker 2 pic.twitter.com/MV3vzqTqSN — Ewan Moore (@EMoore_) April 10, 2024

Steve Coogan smashed the Joker long-term storytelling pic.twitter.com/kY0UqHJSQn — Craham Gorking (@GRCorking) April 10, 2024

Steve Coogan was the last person I expected to turn up in the Joker 2 trailer, but here we are! — Aaron Potter 🔜 WASD (@ItsMeAaronP) April 10, 2024

steve coogan jumpscare in the joker trailer how does he get everywhere — mads 😵💫 (@dogsonacidd) April 10, 2024

Folie à Deux is hardly Steve’s first film role, but it’s certainly a step up. He delivered a moving performance in 2013’s Philomena with Judi Dench, along with previous turns in Greed, Stan & Ollie and a voice role in Minions: The Rise of Gru.

