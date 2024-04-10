People Are Losing It After Spotting This British Sitcom Star In The Joker Sequel Trailer

If there was one person we didn’t expect to see opposite Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in the trailer for Folie à Deux, it was Alan Partridge.
Steve Coogan makes a brief but very unexpected appearance in the first trailer for the sequel to the 2019 Joker origins story.
The British actor appears for all of three seconds in the new teaser, and while his exact role has not been confirmed just yet, he can be heard asking what “changed” Arthur Fleck, who later becomes the Joker.
Viewers have been quick to take to social media to express their surprise and delight at seeing the British TV legend cast in the film.
“Steve Coogan being in the Joker 2 trailer for 2 seconds is the strongest case for the film I’ve seen. Imagine what would happen if Alan Partridge met The Joker,” one X/Twitter user wrote.
“If this scene in the Joker 2 isn’t just Steve Coogan & The Joker seeing who does the better Michael Caine impression then what the f**k are we even doing here,” another joked.
Others joked about the “jumpscare” cameo that’s given them reason enough to go and see the sequel when it comes out on October 4.
Check out some more hilarious reactions below.
Folie à Deux is hardly Steve’s first film role, but it’s certainly a step up. He delivered a moving performance in 2013’s Philomena with Judi Dench, along with previous turns in Greed, Stan & Ollie and a voice role in Minions: The Rise of Gru.
The new Joker film will follow Joaquin’s Arthur Fleck as he finds an accomplice in Gaga’s Harley Quinn after they meet at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum, where she’s been tasked with treating him before they fall in love.