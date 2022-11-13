Psst! Aldi's Famous Air Fryer Is Back – And Here's 7 Others If You Miss It

Amazon Head to Aldi to grab yours before they're all gone!

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Whether it’s heated airers or steam mops, Aldi can always be relied upon to offer affordable alternatives to many sought-after buys.

Advertisement

Their sell-out air fryer has proven to be their latest hugely popular product – having drawn comparisons to the best-selling Ninja Dual Zone air fryer – but sold out online earlier this month.

Savvy shoppers will be pleased to know that the Aldi fryer – which previously even trended on Twitter along with tickets for Glastonbury – is back in stock and available to buy in store only from Sunday 13 November.

Providing shoppers with a healthier alternative to cooking, the family sized Ambiano Dual Basket Air Fryer also features seven cooking functions and has two cooking baskets, along with a handy digital touch screen, 60-minute timer, cool touch handles, and adjustable temperature controls.

Advertisement

For healthier, quicker, easier meals, this air fryer can cook anything from crispy chips and fluffy roasties to roasted meats and sweet treats – and almost anything in between.

Priced at just £89 (which is around £140 cheaper than the Ninja), it’s no surprise that it sold out almost instantly online – so be sure to head to your local store and pick yours up while stocks last.

But if you miss out, we’ve still got you covered with this selection of other great value air fryers that all come highly recommended...