Aldi's New Christmas Ad Features A Subtle Dig At M&S Caterpillar Cake Legal Drama

Aldi couldn’t resist poking fun at their recent caterpillar cake drama in their new Christmas advert.
Earlier this year, Aldi found themselves at the centre of a legal row with Marks & Spencer, after the latter claimed the former’s Cuthbert The Caterpillar cake infringed on their own iconic Colin The Caterpillar trademark.
Following reports of M&S having taken legal action, Aldi repeatedly poked fun at the matter on social media, and latter gave their own caterpillar cake a makeover in the wake of the lawsuit.
After Aldi debuted their new Christmas ad earlier this week, viewers spotted a reference to the debacle in the background of one scene.
While the A Christmas Carol-inspired clip centres around a Scrooge-like fruit named Ebanana – who is visited by Aldi’s regular character Kevin the Carrot – the opening shot of the clip shows a sad-looking caterpillar cake being led off in handcuffs.
And the subtle dig definitely got the thumbs up from viewers on social media:
The supermarket later confirmed the cameo from Cuthbert was deliberate when they referenced it on their official Twitter page:
Aldi’s ad also features a swift cameo from Marcus Rashford, who voices a character named Marcus Radishford in the clip.
M&S unveiled their own Christmas advert last week, which saw them bringing their much-loved Percy Pig character to life for the first time – and roping in a certain Hollywood heartthrob to provide his voice.
Meanwhile, Disney and McDonald’s are among the big-name brands to have gone down a more tear-jerking route for their festive ads in 2021, with John Lewis also living up to their reputation for giving us all of the feels with their latest Christmas campaign.