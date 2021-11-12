Aldi's New Christmas Ad Features A Subtle Dig At M&S Caterpillar Cake Legal Drama

Aldi couldn’t resist poking fun at their recent caterpillar cake drama in their new Christmas advert.

Earlier this year, Aldi found themselves at the centre of a legal row with Marks & Spencer, after the latter claimed the former’s Cuthbert The Caterpillar cake infringed on their own iconic Colin The Caterpillar trademark.

Following reports of M&S having taken legal action, Aldi repeatedly poked fun at the matter on social media, and latter gave their own caterpillar cake a makeover in the wake of the lawsuit.

After Aldi debuted their new Christmas ad earlier this week, viewers spotted a reference to the debacle in the background of one scene.

While the A Christmas Carol-inspired clip centres around a Scrooge-like fruit named Ebanana – who is visited by Aldi’s regular character Kevin the Carrot – the opening shot of the clip shows a sad-looking caterpillar cake being led off in handcuffs.

Did you spot Cuthbert in the background of Aldi's new advert? Aldi

And the subtle dig definitely got the thumbs up from viewers on social media:

High praise for the Aldi creator genius who had Cuthbert Caterpillar being nicked by the police at the start of the Christmas advert #AldiAmazingChristmas pic.twitter.com/59qxgS82U5 — kevws (@kevwgs) November 12, 2021

😂😂 Bravo Aldi for sneaking in Cuthbert the Caterpillar getting arrested 😂😂 Marketing game is strong. https://t.co/FK1Y9aZLiW — Chanandler Bong (@Bannanz12) November 12, 2021

.@AldiUK have won the Christmas ads, again 👍🏻

Particularly like Cuthbert the caterpillar being arrested by the sour lemons at the start 🤣#AldiAmazingChristmas #KevinTheCarrot #MarcusRadishford https://t.co/a7TkEI4aM8 — Syco_Babble 💚🤍💜 (@Syco_babble) November 11, 2021

If you look carefully wheb the advert starts you can see Cuthbert the caterpillar being arrested, this is why Aldi is the best https://t.co/gavjY5nEI6 — Nick (@NickfromtheUK) November 11, 2021

Someone pointed out that there’s a caterpillar getting arrested in the background of the Aldi Christmas ad - a great dig at M&S 🤣 @WHS_Carpet https://t.co/TDE6CUxLTp — Rachel Ramsay (@msrachelramsay) November 12, 2021

So far #Aldi is the front runner for best #Christmas ad, look closing at cuthbert the caterpillar being arrested 😆 🤣 https://t.co/UWJhnBbCsS — Matt Eastwood (@easty1980) November 11, 2021

Cuthbert the Caterpillar being arrested by some lemons... Aldi wins 🥕🎄 https://t.co/nPA5TmdoaN — Rebecca Dundon (@Rebeccadundon1) November 12, 2021

Once again Aldi absolutely win with their Christmas advert this year. Spot The lemons arresting Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/louzexBUTM — 💙💙 Emma Aitken 💙💙 (@emmaaitkenF1) November 12, 2021

Brilliant 👏 I love the caterpillar cake being arrested, well played Aldi!🤣 — craig lamb (@Craigiesons) November 11, 2021

Cuthbert the Caterpillar getting arrested in the @AldiUK advert is the best thing about Christmas this year so far! I love it!!



Haha! pic.twitter.com/nURmpvK54G — Stacey Grant (@xxjacquesxx) November 11, 2021

The supermarket later confirmed the cameo from Cuthbert was deliberate when they referenced it on their official Twitter page:

What can we say, he's simply the zest 🍋 #kevinthecarrot https://t.co/SBH7UkC1jG — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) November 11, 2021

Aldi’s ad also features a swift cameo from Marcus Rashford, who voices a character named Marcus Radishford in the clip.

M&S unveiled their own Christmas advert last week, which saw them bringing their much-loved Percy Pig character to life for the first time – and roping in a certain Hollywood heartthrob to provide his voice.

Meanwhile, Disney and McDonald’s are among the big-name brands to have gone down a more tear-jerking route for their festive ads in 2021, with John Lewis also living up to their reputation for giving us all of the feels with their latest Christmas campaign.