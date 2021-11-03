Disney Just Gifted Us The First Tear-Jerking Christmas Ad Of The Festive Season

While it may feel a little too early to mention the ‘C’ word yet (sorry Mariah Carey), retailers are already trying to get us in the festive spirit in a bid for us to spend our Christmas cash.

Disney has become one of the first major brands to release their Yuletide ad, and we’ll admit, it could warm even the Grinch’s cold heart.

Entitled The Stepdad, it tells the story of a man called Mike moving in with his new partner Nicole’s family and his struggle to bond with her two young children, Max and Ella.

The ad focuses on a precious storybook filled with Disney and Pixar characters, which was given to Max by his father.

As Mike becomes accepted by the children, he is eventually able to make the stories on the book come to life.