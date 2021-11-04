Amid all the chatter about John Lewis’ new Christmas advert this morning, it’s worth noting that Marks & Spencer have gone all out with their festive offering this year, too.

For M&S’ Christmas food ad, they’ve brought their iconic Percy Pig to life for the first time, with a certain Hollywood heartthrob providing the porcine favourite’s voice.

Yes, believe it or not, the retailer has managed to snag Spider-Man star Tom Holland to lend his voice to Percy Pig, something he evidently didn’t take much talking into.

“I’ve loved Percy Pigs for as long as I can remember, and when I was asked to be his voice – his first ever voice – it took me less than a second to say yes,” he said.