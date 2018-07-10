Aldi And Lidl To Close All Stores Early If England Reach World Cup Final

Supermarket giants Aldi and Lidl have vowed to close all stores early on Sunday if England reaches the World Cup final.
The popular chains, which are both German-owned, said their staff in England can go home at 3pm so they can watch the match.
On Wednesday England will play Croatia in the semi-final in Moscow.
Aldi announced that it wants its staff “to be the 12th man cheering on the lads”, adding: “We’re pretty sure it’s coming home right?”
Meanwhile Lidl said: “When our boys make it to the final this Sunday, it will be early doors across our English stores.”
The World Cup final kicks off at 4pm on Sunday. Aldi and Lidl usually close their stores at either 4pm or 5pm usually.
Meanwhile tens of thousands of people have signed a petition calling for a bank holiday if England wins the World Cup.
The appeal on the Parliament website said a bank holiday is needed because if England are victorious then Monday will “not be pleasant” for fans.
Parliament considers all petitions that get more than 100,000 signatures for a debate, and as of Tuesday afternoon the petition had more than 140,000 supporters.
“If England win the World Cup, the Monday should be made a bank holiday for 2018. We need this for all those supporting England as the next day will not be pleasant for all fans,” the petition said.
The Trade Union Congress (TUC) supports the introduction of a bank holiday, with the general secretary saying that workers in the UK are “entitled” to it.