Aldi And Lidl To Close All Stores Early If England Reach World Cup Final

PA Wire/PA Images Fans react whilst watching the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter-final match between Sweden and England at Luna Beach Cinema, Brighton.

Supermarket giants Aldi and Lidl have vowed to close all stores early on Sunday if England reaches the World Cup final.

The popular chains, which are both German-owned, said their staff in England can go home at 3pm so they can watch the match.

On Wednesday England will play Croatia in the semi-final in Moscow.

Aldi announced that it wants its staff “to be the 12th man cheering on the lads”, adding: “We’re pretty sure it’s coming home right?”