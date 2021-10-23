Alec Baldwin Did Not Know Weapon Contained Live Ammunition, Court Documents Show

An assistant director unwittingly handed Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, according to court documents.

“Cold gun”, the assistant director announced, according to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe, Arizona court.

Instead, the gun was loaded with live rounds and when Baldwin pulled the trigger on Thursday on the set of a Western he killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins﻿.

Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was wounded, the records said.