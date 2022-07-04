Alexandra Burke and Darren Randolph have welcomed their first child Instagram/Alexandra Burke

Alexandra Burke has announced she has given birth to her first child.

On Monday morning, the X Factor winner confirmed that she and her professional footballer partner Darren Randolph had welcomed a baby.

Alongside an adorable snap of the newborn’s feet poking out of a blanket, Alexandra and Darren wrote in a joint Instagram post: “Welcome to the world our little grape.

“We already love you more than words can say.”

The chart-topping singer revealed that she was expecting a baby back in February, and in the months since has been updating her Instagram followers on her pregnancy.

Weeks before giving birth, she wrote: “I’d often heard that pregnancy can change how you feel about yourself and your body but my goodness it’s been true for me!

“The first three or four months of pregnancy I really struggled accepting all the changes to my body because it was totally out of my control. I’ll be honest and admit I’ve been through quite a few ups and down privately, BUT I now find myself in a totally different head space and I finally feel good about my body.”

She added: “Having the blessing of growing a little human these last nine months has honestly been one of the best feelings in the world. Feeling comfortable in my own skin I’ve decided to try and never be unkind to myself or my body moving forward.

“I didn’t realise how much I used to worry about stupid things before this whole amazing experience, for what I now realise was for NO REASON!”

The Strictly Come Dancing finalist also hailed her partner Darren in a Father’s Day tribute last month.

“Words can’t describe how much I love and adore you,” she wrote. “You’re going to be the best daddy to our little grape.”

Alexandra is best known for winning the fifth series of The X Factor back in 2008, going on to score hits with tracks including Bad Boys, Broken Heels, Start Without You and Elephant.

More recently, she has appeared in stage productions of Sister Act and The Bodyguard, and competed in Strictly back in 2017, making it down to the final four.