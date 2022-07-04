Amy Dowden and Ben Jones pictured in 2018 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has finally celebrated her wedding to long-term partner Ben Jones after repeated delays to their nuptials due to Covid-19.

Amy married Ben – who is also her dance partner outside of Strictly – on Saturday, in a ceremony attended by friends and family, with co-star Dianne Buswell serving as bridesmaid.

The Welsh star told Hello! magazine: “It was a stunning venue. I always knew I wanted to get married in Wales. The day was a celebration of Ben and me.”

The couple first got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2017, and had originally been due to tie the knot in July 2020.

However, their big day was pushed back twice due to Covid restrictions.

Speaking to Metro last year, Amy said she would rather delay the wedding than not be able to have her nearest and dearest there.

“Our coach lives in America – we wouldn’t have won our title if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have been on Strictly if it wasn’t for him, so for him to not be part of our big day would be a shame,” she told the outlet.

“For us, we do want the wedding we want, so if we have to wait a little bit longer, so be it. We’re not going anywhere!”

In the lead-up to their big day, the newlyweds held a joint stag and hen “sten” party, with Amy also having a “home hen party” weeks before her wedding.

Amy made her Strictly debut in 2017, and in that time has been partnered with comedian Brian Conley, actor Danny John-Jules, McFly musician Tom Fletcher and competitive cyclist JJ Chalmers.

She also made the final in 2018, dancing with Karim Zeroual.

It has been confirmed that Amy will return to Strictly later this year for the show’s landmark 20th series.