How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Became The Youngest Woman Ever Elected To Congress

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez last night made history as the youngest woman ever to be elected to Congress. The 29-year-old comfortably beat her Republican opponent, Anthony Pappas, to win in New York’s 14th District. In an electrifying victory speech, she said: “We made history tonight. “This is what is possible when everyday people come together in the collective realisation that all our actions, no matter how small or how large, are powerful, worthwhile and capable of lasting change. “Words cannot express my gratitude to every organiser, every small-dollar donor, every working parent and dreamer who helped make this movement happen. “And that’s exactly what this is. Not a campaign or an election day, but a movement, a larger movement for social, economic and racial justice in.”

Humble Beginnings Ocasio-Cortez was born in 1989 to a mother from Puerto Rico and a father from South Bronx, growing up in an area she described as where “your zip code determines you destiny”. In a campaign advert, which garnered millions of views upon its release, she added: “Women like me aren’t supposed to run for office.”

Early Life – And The Asteroid Ocasio-Cortez is about as far from the wealthy class that dominates US politics as it’s possible to be. Her father passed away in 2008 and she worked as a bartender and waitress to make ends meet, and her mother droves buses while they fought to stop their house being taken away from them. Her mother later had to leave the Bronx and move to Florida because she could no longer afford life there. She was a talented high school student and has an asteroid named after her – 23238 Ocasio-Cortez – for winning second place in Intel International Science and Engineering Fair. The Political Spark During the 2016 US Presidential Election, Ocasio-Cortez worked as a staffer on Bernie Sanders’ ultimately unsuccessful bid for the presidency. After Trump’s victory, she decided to embark on a road trip to gain “first-person idea of what was going on” in America. She described visiting the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2016 as a “tipping point”, adding: “I was at Standing Rock in 2016, and I saw how all of the people there — particularly the Native people and the Lakota Sioux — were putting their whole lives and everything that they had on the line for the protection of their community. “I saw how a corporation had literally militarised itself against the American people, and I just felt like we were at a point where we couldn’t afford to ignore politics anymore. “We couldn’t afford to write off our collective power in self-governance anymore out of cynicism. It was the day that I got off camp that a national organisation, Brand New Congress, called me and asked if I’d be willing to run.”

