Alison Hammond Shares Hilarious Response To Dermot O'Leary's Explicit This Morning Outburst

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond ITV/Instagram

Alison Hammond has poked fun at her co-host Dermot O’Leary’s unfortunate slip of the tongue on Monday’s edition of This Morning.

During a live broadcast at the beginning of the week, the pair reflected on their first meeting on Big Brother, when Alison was a housemate and Dermot was presenting the reality show’s E4 companion show.

Advertisement

“You were so good at that show,” Alison told Dermot, to which he responded: “Just at that show?”

“Yeah, just at that one,” she joked, with the pair descending into laughter, after which he looked to the camera and commented: “Such a bitch!”

Alison was quick to apologise for Dermot’s language, and as he began introducing the next segment, viewers noticed that she was struggling not to laugh.

I’m screaming at Alison trying to keep a straight face after Dermot called her a bitch live on air 😭 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/UfSJ7TIROT — Liam (@LiamLambrini) July 18, 2022

The following morning, she referenced the incident in a video posted on her Instagram page.

Looking every inch the diva, Alison shared a video captioned “when you get called a ‘bitch’ live on air”, in which she lip syncs to Meryl Streep’s Devil Wears Prada character saying: “When we get back to New York, we need to contact Leslie, and see what she can do to minimise the press on all this.”

Advertisement

She also tagged Dermot in the post, who responded: “The best!”

Meanwhile, former Big Brother winner Kate Lawler wrote: “Dermot you are live on air, PLEASE do not swear.”

Last month, Alison and Dermot were at the centre of reports in the Daily Mail claiming their differences had left them struggling to “hit it off” behind the scenes, which were quickly dismissed by an ITV spokesperson.

Prior to their appointment as a permanent This Morning duo in 2020, the pair had presented a handful of live episodes together as guest hosts.

Alison was already a much-loved member of the This Morning family by this point, garnering a loyal following thanks to her irreverent A-list interviews with tars like Harrison Ford, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Beyoncé.

Advertisement

Dermot’s past credits include The X Factor and the National Television Awards, as well as his his own long-running BBC Radio 2 slot.