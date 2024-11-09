Always Wake Up At 3am? This Is The Frustrating Reason Why

Unsplash

For those of us that are always waking up in the middle of the night, realising it’s once again 3am that you’ve inexplicably woken up is an all-too-familiar gut punch.

It can be really annoying, especially when it’s been a while and you think it’s not happening anymore... just to find yourself springing awake in the middle of the night, losing crucial sleep time.

However, according to health experts, it could be down to stress and there is actually a way to prevent it happening time and time again.

Why you always wake up in the middle of the night

Psychologist Greg Murray said: “We actually wake up many times each night, and light sleep is more common in the second half of the night. When sleep is going well for us, we are simply unaware of these awakenings.

“But add a bit of stress and there is a good chance that waking will become a fully self-aware state.”

I don’t know about you but that sounds incredibly relatable to me.

He added: “Concerns about being awake when one “should” be asleep can cause the person to jolt themselves into anxious wakefulness whenever they go through a light sleep phase.”

Basically... we make it worse for ourselves by worrying about being awake at that hour. Great.

How to stop waking up in the middle of the night

To improve your overall sleep, the NHS recommends that you:

make sure your bedroom is dark and quiet – use thick blinds, curtains, an eye mask or ear plugs

keep your bedroom at a comfortable temperature for sleeping

make sure your mattress, covers and pillow are comfortable

exercise regularly during the day

create a relaxing bedtime routine, like taking a bath or listening to gentle music

write down any worries and ideas down before going to bed, so that you’re more likely to be able to forget them until morning

get up at a specific time each day and try to stick to this, even if you feel you’ve not had enough sleep

Help and support: