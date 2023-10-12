Amanda Holden And Alan Carr's Turn As Barbie And Allan Is Next Level Iconic

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr pose at the 2023 Attitude Awards Dave Benett via Getty Images

With Halloween soon approaching, there’s undoubtedly going to be hordes of people taking costume inspiration from the year’s biggest film, Barbie.

However, we reckon they’re going to have a hard time beating the efforts of Amanda Holden and Alan Carr.

Advertisement

The pair really went all out with their outfits as they hosted the Attitude Awards together on Wednesday night.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda donned a pink-PVC dress and matching beret (camp) to transform into the character played by Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s box office smash.

And rather than opt for the obvious by dressing up as Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Alan transformed into his Barbie namesake, Allan.

Iconic.

Advertisement

The pair, who earlier this year teamed up to front BBC renovation series The Italian Job, even performed an opening skit as the characters as they got proceedings underway at the Camden’s Roundhouse venue in London.

Amanda and Alan have recently finished filming a second series of their travel show, as they transform another dilapidated historic home that had been purchased for one Euro, which will then be sold off to raise money for Children in Need and Comic Relief.

She recently said of the season two: “I’m obviously absolutely delighted that Alan and I have been given a second series of a show that we created together.

“This time I’m considering ditching my nail extensions but I’ll certainly be keeping the lashes! I’ve got the Aperol Spritz on ice and I’m being fitted for a new boiler suit as we speak!”

She added: “I adore Alan and this job suits us both perfectly. The sweetest thing about it all is that we can continue to raise more money for charities that make a huge difference to the lives of so many.”

Advertisement

Alan agreed: “So excited to be returning to Italy with my good friend Amanda for more blood sweat and tiles. Can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and transform another Euro house. What could possible go wrong?!!”