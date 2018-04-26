Kids will be encouraged to say “please” and “thank you” when talking to Alexa, after concerns the virtual assistant was promoting rudeness in children.

The new Amazon Echo will reinforce positive behaviour, by responding to their politeness with phrases such as “no worries” or “you’re welcome”.

The new feature - called ‘Magic Word’ - means there will be more interaction between Alexa and children. If a child asks: “What will the weather be like today please?”, Alexa may even say: “Thanks for asking so nicely” before answering.

For now, the new additions are only available in the US, but many are hoping they’ll be rolled out to the UK.