Entertainment
Beautyshoppinggrooming

35 Of The Best Deals On Spenny Beauty Buys In Amazon's Post-Christmas Sale

Don't miss out the final savings of the year on big-brand beauty, makeup and men's grooming.

 and  

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Best beauty buys in Amazon's sale
Best beauty buys in Amazon's sale
Amazon

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Whether you’re looking for a new skin care routine for 2023, some extra bits to add extra sparkle to your NYE look, or just some damn good products to pump the moisture back into your skin after all the Christmas partying, there’s no better time to stock up on beauty buys.

Fortunately, Amazon currently has huge discounts across a range of popular and well-reviewed brands in its post-Christmas sale – here’s some of the best deals we found...

1
Amazon / Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Of course we had to round up the best deals – starting with this iconic Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara that's 26% off!
Price: £7.47 (originally £11.49)
2
Amazon
NIP+FAB's Dragon's Blood Fix Plumping serum will give you unreal levels of moisture – all for 50% less!
Price: £9.97 (originally £19.95).Price: £9.97 (originally £19.95).
3
Amazon
Not only is this chic electric toothbrush set 57% off, you'll also get eight spare heads meaning you won't run out for ages.
Price: £46.50 for the toothbrush, a charger, a case, and eight spare heads.
4
Amazon
If you've been wanting to get a Foreo Luna 3 facial cleansing brush for ages, then you'll be thrilled to know it's currently 32% off!
Price: £128.52 (originally £189)
5
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
I saw amazing results after just a few uses of this Colourplex Ultra Toning purple shampoo on my slightly-too-warm-toned hair over the summer, so I'm excited to see it's 25% off now I'm due for a stock-up.
Price: £5.99 (originally £7.99).
6
Amazon
NIP+FAB's Glycolic Fix night pads always sell like hot cakes, so I'd nab them while they're 39% off!
Price: £13.96 for 100 pads (originally £22.95).
7
Amazon
PSA: Elemis' Pro-Collagen Rose cleansing balm is 35% off ATM.
Price: £29.90 (originally £46)
8
Amazon
I can't contain my excitement that the iconic Revlon One-Step volumiser and hairdryer is currently 39% off!
Price: £38 (originally £62.99).
9
Amazon
Want to make a saving on a cult-status product? Look no further than this 44%-off Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour cream!
Price: £15.75 (originally £28)
10
Amazon
This Real Techniques eight-piece eyeshadow brush set includes everything you'll need to create endless makeup looks – it's 28% off!
Price: £14.48 (originally £19.99).Price: £14.48 (originally £19.99).
11
Amazon
If you've been meaning to replace your old and battered straighteners, the ghd Original Styler is currently 20% off!
Price: £95.20 (originally £119).
12
Amazon
You'll get ten OPI nail polishes in this 43%-off NYE-friendly set!
Price: £25.44 (originally £44.90)
13
Amazon
In the market for a new hairdryer? This BaByliss Elegance one is 40% off, making it a total bargain!
Price: £26.99 (originally £45)
14
Amazon
Take 36% off the Philips Lumea IPL device that prevents hair regrowth! It comes with four smart-curve attachments.
Price: £299.99 (originally £469.99).
15
Amazon
These organic bath bombs are half price and gentle enough for kids!
Price: £7.99 for six (originally £15.99)
16
Amazon
This popular eyebrow dye kit is 38% off, making it even more of a bargain!
Price: £4.98 (originally £8.00).
17
Amazon
Keep your nail beds hydrated with this cuticle oil that's an impressive 44% off!
Price: £4.20 (originally £7.49).
18
Amazon
If you're in the market for a new hyaluronic acid serum, might I suggest this Revolution one? It was already a bargain even before its 35% discount!
Price: £4 (originally £6.08).
19
Amazon
There's 38% off this super popular Revlon hair tool which dries as it smoothens.
Price: £33 (originally £52.99).
20
Amazon
If your hair has been feeling thinner, weaker, or falling out recently then I'd suggest trying this Grow Gorgeous Intense Hair Growth serum now that it's 37% off!
Price: £28.45 (originally £45).
21
Amazon
REN's Glow Tonic uses AHAs to gently exfoliate, hydrate, and even skin tone. It's 31% off RN!
Price: £19.45 (originally £28).
22
Amazon
I can't believe the 69% saving on these Remington hair straighteners that are infused with argan oil for extra shine.
Price: £25 (originally £79.99).
23
Amazon
Target under-eye bags and dark circles with this L'Oreal eye roll-on, which you can get at 47% off.
Price: £6 (originally £11.22).
24
Amazon
This Magic Retouch Instant Root Concealer Spray will instantly cover your roots for 33% less.
Price: £5.99 (originally £8.99).
25
Amazon
You'll make a ~shaving~ of £75 with this 63%-off Philips wet and dry electric shaver!
Price: £45 (originally £120).
26
Amazon
This Braun epilator, shaver, and trimmer device can be used both wet and dry and is an impressive 56% off!
Price: £79.99 (originally £179.99).
27
Amazon
How sleek are these Sanctuary Spa scented candles? They're 25% off!
Price: £15.98 for three (originally £25).
28
Amazon
You'll make an impressive 48% saving on Olay's Total Effects 7 in One CC cream.
Price: £8.50 (originally £16.50)
29
Amazon
I already own and love the Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Honey Drops body cream, so you know I'm stocking up on the huge tub while it's a whopping64% off!
Price: £11.23 (originally £30.77)
30
Amazon
Treat your senses and your wallet to this 34%-off warming body balm.
Price: £6.60 (originally £10)
31
Amazon
Give yourself a luxe gift for less with these Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide capsules that are currently 40% less!
Price: £50.06 for 90 capsules (originally £84)
32
Amazon
Cetaphil's bestselling Rich Night cream is 36% off RN.
Price: £6.39 for the night cream (originally £10).
33
Amazon
Want to get professional-looking updos at home for less? I'd nab this highly-rated ghd tail comb while it's 55% off!
Price: £6 (originally £13.22)
Price: £6 (originally £13.22)
34
Amazon
And give your 'do a sleek and shiny finish with this 41%-off Shiny Ever After spray!
Price: £9.26 (originally £15.78)
35
Amazon
Save an impressive 43% on this ManCave complete shower set that includes four full-sized products featuring warm and woody scents!
Price: £20.65 (originally £37)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ash Percival - Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Suggest a correction