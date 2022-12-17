Life
33 Amazing Home Deals We Found In Amazon's Last-Minute Christmas Sale

Snap up some massive savings on much-loved brands like Joseph Joseph and Shark.

Shopping Writer

Still got a few bits you need to get before the big day? Whether it’s cleaning products, or kitchen and food prep essentials, now is definitely the time to be on the lookout for any last-minute bargains.

And it turns out, you don’t actually have to look too far at all. Great for anyone (like me) who has blown the majority of their festive budget on presents and decorations, Amazon’s fabulous pre-Christmas sale is in full-flow until 22nd December — and has loads of discounts on bits and bobs you’ll probably end up needing on the day.

We’ve gone through the deals to find the very best bargains you’ll definitely want to snap up:

1
These 100 Fairy tablets will help you tackle the endless dishwasher cycles over Christmas — and there's a 32% discount
£22.50 (were £33.33) from Amazon
2
Take 38% off this Shark vacuum cleaner that has anti hair-wrap technology and can also turn into a handheld hoover
£166.20 (was £269.99) from Amazon
3
Keep your floors sparkling throughout the festive season with a 45% saving on this Shark steam cleaner
£99 (was £179.99) from Amazon
4
Get 20% off 350 antibacterial Dettol wipes that'll definitely come in handy over Christmas
£9.99 (were £12.50) from Amazon
5
Everyone I know who owns a sunrise alarm clock loves theirs, so it's a good thing this one is a bargain at 30% off
£27.98 (was £39.99) from Amazon
6
These adjustable peg trays are 48% off and will help you organise the inside of your kitchen drawers
£12.99 (were £25) from Amazon
7
This De'longhi Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffee machine comes with a variety of Starbucks pods – get it now for 38% off
£62.10 (was £99.99) from Amazon
8
Ensure all new toys and electronics can be played with immediately by nabbing these 40 AA batteries — with a 20% saving
£9.38 (were £11.66) from Amazon
9
Stow away out-of-season items with these three fabric storage bags that are down by 25%
£12.74 (were £16.99) from Amazon
10
There's a massive 46% off this Yankee Candle that smells of cinnamon...
£14.99 (was £27.99) from Amazon
11
...and there's also 46% off this festive one that has a pine, birch, and eucalyptus scent.
£14.99 (was £27.99) from Amazon
12
This nine-piece Tefal set has all your cooking needs covered (and a 46% discount, FYI)
£52.99 (was £99) from Amazon
13
Bakers, rejoice! This compact Kenwood stand mixer is reduced by a massive 62% off
£79.99 (was £209.99) from Amazon
14
These Tower electric salt and pepper mills are 1) unreasonably stylish and 2) 34% off
£14.49 (were £21.99) from Amazon
15
Speaking of unreasonably stylish products for your kitchen, you can get 36% off this trio of Morphy Richards canisters
£24.19 (were £37.99) from Amazon
16
Sparkling water lovers, I just want you to know you can get this SodaStream for 29% off ATM
£59.99 (were £84.99) from Amazon
17
Save space in your cutlery drawer with this 38%-off organiser from Joseph Joseph
£9.99 (was £16) from Amazon
18
I'm slightly obsessed with this green velvet bean bag chair that's 21% off
£126.99 (was £159.99) from Amazon
19
Enjoy some luxury on a budget thanks to the 25% discount on this pair of satin pillowcases that can help to reduce frizziness and sleep creases
£8.99 (were £11.99) from Amazon
20
36% off this weighted blanket that can help to aid relaxation and improve sleep? Yes please
£50.97 (was £79.99) from Amazon
21
There's 38% off this Flash Speedmop that'll make easy work of cleaning hard floors
£13.75 (was £22) from Amazon
22
This robot vacuum cleaner also works as a mop, can be controlled via Alexa, and boasts a 41% discount
£158.99 (was £269.99) from Amazon
23
Save 15% on this pack of 10 LED tealights that will add a warm and cosy glow to any room
£14.10 (were £16.59) from Amazon
24
This enameled cast iron casserole dish was already a bargain, even before its current 27% discount
£42.39 (was £57.99) from Amazon
25
Make perfect grains every time thanks to this Joseph Joseph microwave rice cooker that you can nab for 23% off
£16.99 (was £22) from Amazon
26
If you WFH and don't already own a laptop riser, I highly recommend snapping this one up while it's 40% off
£23.99 (was £39.99) from Amazon
27
Add some storage (and style) to your home with this trio of shelves that are 43% off
£16.99 (were £29.99) from Amazon
28
If your cuppas are always going cold, I want you to know this mug warmer is a bargain right now at 39% off
£17.59 (were £28.89) from Amazon
29
Your clothes will thank you for buying these fifty velvet hangers that are 31% off
£21.99 (were £31.99) from Amazon
30
Stock up on toilet paper and nab this massive 72-pack of loo rolls while they're down by 28%
£23.99 (were £33.49) from Amazon
31
Calling all air fryer owners – these two silicone liners are a reusable alternative to parchment paper and are 33% off
£9.99 (were £14.99) from Amazon
32
How chic are these four double walled mugs? They're 20% off and boast a 4.4-star rating
£23.99 (were £29.99) from Amazon
33
Come Christmas Day you'll be so glad you bought these twenty foil roasting trays for 20% off

Price: £11.99 (originally £14.99) for 20.

£11.99 (were £14.99) from Amazon
