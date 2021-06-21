Life

Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals In The UK You'll Want To Snap Up

Now these are offers worth stocking up on.
Valeza Bakolli and Emma Cooke, BuzzFeed UK Shopping

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member.

Get OPI nail strengthening treatment for 28% off
Amazon
Price: £14 (originally £19.50)
This Neal's Yard Beauty Balm has 45% off
Amazon
Price: £22 (originally £40)
This Olay anti-ageing serum is almost half price
Amazon
Price: £16.98 (originally 29.99)
Save 30% on this pro-collagen marine cream
Amazon
Price: £66.50 (originally £95)
save a whopping 75% on this Activate Charcoal teeth whitening powder
Amazon
Price: £2.26 (originally £8.99).
These NIP+FAB Glycolic Fix Night Pads are an impressive 46% off
Amazon
Price: £12.50 for 100 pads (originally £22.95).
You'll get an impressive 74% off these Remington Shine Therapy Advanced Ceramic Hair Straighteners
Amazon
Price: £20.99 (originally £79).
This cult-status CeraVe Smoothing cleanser is almost half price
Amazon
Price: £6.29 (originally £12)
Time to stock up on this NIP+FAB Dragon's Blood Fix serum, reduced by 51%
Amazon
Price: £9.82 (originally £19.95)
This Oral-B electric toothbrush is 65% off
Amazon
Price: £34.99 (originally £99.99)
You'll make a HUGE saving on this Philips Lumea Prestige IPL hair removal device
Amazon
Price: £270 (originally £450)
Now's the time to stock up on this Pink Clay Porefining mask
Amazon
Price: £25.83 (originally £36.90)
This Instant Cuticle Remover gel is 43% off
Amazon
Price: £3.99 (originally £6.99).
Coco & Eve's Like a Virgin hair mask is down by 34%
Amazon
Price: £23.03 for the hair mask and a tangle tamer brush (originally £34.90).
This Revlon one-step hair dryer and styler is almost half price
Amazon
Price: £25.99 (originally £49.99)
This Works' iconic Deep Sleep pillow spray is 35% off
Amazon
Price: £12.75 (originally £19.50)
You can get the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay mask for 33% less
Amazon
Price: £9.99 (originally £14.99)
Stock up on this super wearable Essie nail polish while it's 40% off
Amazon
Price: £4.79 (originally £7.99)
Save a whopping 60% on this Sally Hansen nail strengthener
Amazon
Price: £2.34 (originally £5.99)
Garnier's sheet masks always sell like hot cakes, so grab this 42%-off Discovery Collection set while you still can
Amazon
Price: £8.05 for a set of five sheet masks (originally £13.99)
This bestselling RapidBrow eyebrow growth serum is 41% off
Amazon
Price: £21.99 (originally £37.99)
You can get this gross-yet-satisfying blackhead remover vacuum for better than half price
Amazon
Price: £8.19 for the set (originally £16.99)
FindsBeautyStyleshoppingAmazon Prime Day 2021