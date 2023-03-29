LifeBeautyshoppingTech

This Is What You Are All Buying In Amazon's Spring Sale (And Still Can)

From cable tidies to highly-rated hair stylers, these are the products our savvy shoppers have been snapping up in the sale.

It's safe to say that you guys are making a real splash in the Amazon Spring Sale
From big brand beauty products, to boring-but-brilliant bulk buys, there are savings to be snapped up in an absolutely massive range of categories in this year’s Amazon’s Spring Sale.

Fancy making sure you haven’t missed out? So you can see which products your fellow HuffPost UK readers have been buying, I’ve conducted a deep dive into today’s Amazon Spring Sale data in search of the top-performing deals amongst our shoppers.

Unsurprisingly, popular deals are disappearing quickly, but I’m pleased to report that those listed below are (at the time of publishing) still available. But make sure you move quickly — as the sale ends at 23:59 sharp on Wednesday 29 March...

1
In terms of tech, you’re enjoying the 35% saving on this 3-in-1 wireless charging dock
Get it for £23.99 (was £36.99)
2
And for on-the-go charging, you’re snapping up the 20% deduction on this mini portable battery
Get it for £14.39 (was £17.99)
3
Loads of you are saving both money and suitcase space this summer by nabbing a £15 saving on this set of compression cubes
Get them for £29.74 (were £44.99)
4
I’m super pleased to see that a few of you have taken advantage of the £150 saving, and treated yourself to some bestselling Beats headphones
Get it for £199.99 (was £349.95)
5
In terms of household essentials, our readers are enjoying the £10 discount on this pack of 72 toilet rolls
Get them for £24.50 (was £34.49)
6
You are stocking up on this 83-pack of Finish diswasher tablets that has 49% off
Get them for £11.69 (was £23)
7
Likewise, this XXL pack of washing capsules is a hit thanks to its 32% discount
Get it for £22 (was £32.50)
8
This 32% discounted bestselling silicone toilet brush has gone down well with our shoppers
Get it for £16.99 (was £25)
9
And so has this one that has a holder you can attach to the wall, and a generous 40% saving
Get it for £8.99 (was £14.99)
10
The 52% discount on this foundation kabuki brush is going down well with our beauty lovers
Get it for £6.75 (was £13.99)
11
This shampoo and conditioner set for oily hair that’s got a £5 saving has been added to loads of your baskets
Get them for £20 (was £25)
12
For Spring cleaning, you’re struggling to resist the £156 markdown on this Shark vacuum
Get it for £193.06 (was £349.99)
13
And you’re sprucing up your carpets and upholstery with this Vax spot cleaner that’s got a fabulous £30 off
Get it for £109 (was £139)
14
The £5 saving on this toastie crimper is enticing loads of you
Get it for £9.99 (was £14.99)
15
With its 42% saving, it’s no surprise many shoppers are adding this adjustable phone stand to their baskets
Get it for £6.99 (was £11.99)
16
When it comes to hair styling, the £16 deduction on the bestselling Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus has made it a really product in the sale
Get it for £41.99 (was £58.99)
17
But fans of sleek and stylish Hollywood waves have been snapping up the 30% saving on this Toni & Guy styler, instead
Get it for £17.99 (was £25.69)
18
Clearly keen to prioritise batch cooking, these five 36% discounted meal prep containers are proving popular
Get them for£9.59 (were £14.89)
19
This split compartment bathroom bin has a 32% saving, and is proving popular
Get it for £16.99 (was £25)
20
We’ve been really surprised by how many of our shoppers have taken advantage of the 46% saving on this cable tidy box
Get it for £10.21 (was £18.90)
21
And this 35% discounted bestselling desk pad has also been added to loads of your baskets
Get it for £13.99 (was £20.99)
22
Keen to get organised, lots of you spotted the £5 deduction on this set of eight stackable storage containers
Get them for £16.99 (was £21.99)
