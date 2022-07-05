Amber Heard Requests Verdict In Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Be Overturned

Although Heard’s article did not mention Depp by name, his lawyers alleged that it falsely implied he had physically and sexually abused her during their relationship.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, her legal team made it clear that they intended to appeal the jury’s decision, which they claimed she has “excellent grounds” for.

In documents seen by the PA news agency, Heard’s lawyers say that the decision returned by the jury last month was not supported by the evidence presented during the six-week trial.

Her legal team have also argued that investigations should be made into “improper juror service”.