A Cabinet minister has suggested there would be a “plausible argument” for a second Brexit referendum if the deadlock over Theresa May’s deal continues.

Amber Rudd, who recently returned to the ministerial benches as Work and Pensions Secretary, indicated support for a fresh vote if parliament “fails to reach a consensus”.

The comments jar with Downing Street’s position that MPs have to choose between the PM’s Withdrawal Agreement, no-deal Brexit or no Brexit at all.

Rudd told ITV’s Peston on Wednesday: ”I don’t want a People’s Vote, or a referendum in general, but if parliament absolutely fails to reach a consensus then I could see there would be a plausible argument for it.

“But I think it is incumbent upon MPs to find the centre ground in Parliament and to try to find where the majority is there.

“I don’t think the majority of people want to be asked again to vote.”

The remarks are the strongest made by a Cabinet minister in support of a second referendum.